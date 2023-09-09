President Trump to Attend the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones Football Game at 2:30PM CT – DeSantis, Down 37 Points in Iowa, Will Also be There

President Trump returns to Iowa today for one of the greatest rivalries in college sports, the University of Iowa vs. Iowa State University football game.

“President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans,” said President Trump’s Acting Attorney General of the United States, Matt Whitaker.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the University of Iowa Hawkeye football and wrestling team later joined him on stage at a 2016 rally in Iowa City to endorse Donald Trump for President.

The President recently outperformed all other primary candidates in attendance with much larger, more enthusiastic crowds during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair last month.

A new Iowa State University/Civiqs poll taken from September 2-7 shows Trump leading his closest competitor, “Ron DeSanctimonious,” by 37 points with over half of the vote!

Iowa 2024: Trump holds 37-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 51% (+37)

• DeSantis — 14%

• Haley — 10%

• Ramaswamy — 9% @Civiqs/ISU | 434 LV | 9/2-7 | ±5.8%https://t.co/xWf3EAo17X pic.twitter.com/p2E2c4QTZh — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 8, 2023

According to investigating reporter Laura Loomer, Ron DeSantis’ PAC is hosting a tailgate outside of the game at 1 pm then attending the game with Governor Kim Reynolds.

Loomer tweeted, encouraging Trump supporters to make an appearance at the DeSantis tailgate with pro-Trump flags and clothing and “boo extra loud for Ron DeSantis.”

Loomer: @RonDeSantis will be at a tailgate party hosted by @NvrBackDown24 and he is reportedly attending the game with @IAGovernor Kim Reynolds because the media wants to pretend like @RonDeSantis is outgunning President Trump.