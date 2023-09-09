President Trump to Attend the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones Football Game at 2:30PM CT – DeSantis, Down 37 Points in Iowa, Will Also be There

President Trump returns to Iowa today for one of the greatest rivalries in college sports, the University of Iowa vs. Iowa State University football game.
“President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans,” said President Trump’s Acting Attorney General of the United States, Matt Whitaker.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, the University of Iowa Hawkeye football and wrestling team later joined him on stage at a 2016 rally in Iowa City to endorse Donald Trump for President.
The President recently outperformed all other primary candidates in attendance with much larger, more enthusiastic crowds during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair last month.
A new Iowa State University/Civiqs poll taken from September 2-7 shows Trump leading his closest competitor, “Ron DeSanctimonious,” by 37 points with over half of the vote!
• Trump — 51% (+37)
• DeSantis — 14%
• Haley — 10%
• Ramaswamy — 9%
@Civiqs/ISU | 434 LV | 9/2-7 | ±5.8%
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 8, 2023
According to investigating reporter Laura Loomer, Ron DeSantis’ PAC is hosting a tailgate outside of the game at 1 pm then attending the game with Governor Kim Reynolds.
Loomer tweeted, encouraging Trump supporters to make an appearance at the DeSantis tailgate with pro-Trump flags and clothing and “boo extra loud for Ron DeSantis.”
Loomer: @RonDeSantis will be at a tailgate party hosted by @NvrBackDown24 and he is reportedly attending the game with @IAGovernor Kim Reynolds because the media wants to pretend like @RonDeSantis is outgunning President Trump.
We need all Trump-supporting students making an appearance at the DeSantis tailgate with your Trump flags and Trump shirts to show @RonDeSantis he’s not our guy. Also, be sure you boo extra loud for @RonDeSantis!
🚨🚨🚨ATTENTION IOWA!!!🚨🚨🚨
The Iowa vs. Iowa State football game in Ames, Iowa is taking place this Saturday! @RonDeSantis will be at a tailgate party hosted by @NvrBackDown24 and he is reportedly attending the game with @IAGovernor Kim Reynolds because the media wants to… pic.twitter.com/4WA14aMoW0
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 8, 2023
The crowd’s reaction at the Jack Trice Stadium, which holds up to 61,500 people, will be very telling of DeSantis’ failed campaign for President.
President Trump issued the following press release on Tuesday:
President Donald J. Trump to Attend the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones Football Game
September 05, 2023
Bedminster, NJ — President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit Ames, Iowa to attend the University of Iowa v. Iowa State University football game on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:30PM CT.
Matt Whitaker, President Trump’s Acting Attorney General of the United States and a former tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes stated, “We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend. President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans.”
“Tens-of-thousands of Iowans will gather to tailgate and cheer on their favorite team. I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports,” stated Jack Whitver, Senate Majority Leader and former Cyclones wide receiver.
Date and Time
Saturday, September 9, 2023
2:30PM CT
Venue
Jack Trice Stadium
1732 S 4th Street
Ames, IA 50011
Live coverage of Trump’s appearance is expected to begin at 1:45 pm ET.
The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on today’s game.