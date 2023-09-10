WATCH: THOUSANDS Line Up Chanting “USA” as President Trump Departs Iowa State Football Stadium

by
President Trump departs Jack Trice Stadium after the University of Iowa vs. Iowa State football game.

While leaving the Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, President Trump was awaited by thousands of Patriots chanting “USA” and “let’s go, Trump.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump attended the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game on Saturday and stole the show from Ron DeSantis.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, who endorsed President Trump in 2016, beat the Iowa State Cyclones 20-6.

Trump leads DeSantis by 37 points with 51% of support among all candidates in the latest Iowa GOP primary poll going into this game.

Before the game, President Trump made a huge entrance, greeting fans and the agriculture fraternity, flipping burgers, and signing footballs. Meanwhile, DeSantis sank with no support at his “tailgate” event, so his team resorted to attacks against First Lady Melania Trump.

WATCH: Trump Rallies Students at IA-ISU Game – Flips Burgers, Throws Footballs, Greets Fans, While Ron DeSantis Struggles at Iowa vs. Iowa State Football Game (VIDEO)

Watch more from today with RSBN’s live reporting here:

When leaving the stadium at the end of halftime, massive crowds stormed inside near President Trump’s suite and waited outside chanting for the President and our country.

Watch below:

More from X:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson is TGP’s Arizona correspondent. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in the State’s elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Arizona led to the resignation of one Maricopa County official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room. However, TGP and Jordan gained access after suing Maricopa County, the fourth largest county in America.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.