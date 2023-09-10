WATCH: THOUSANDS Line Up Chanting “USA” as President Trump Departs Iowa State Football Stadium

While leaving the Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, President Trump was awaited by thousands of Patriots chanting “USA” and “let’s go, Trump.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump attended the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game on Saturday and stole the show from Ron DeSantis.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, who endorsed President Trump in 2016, beat the Iowa State Cyclones 20-6.

Trump leads DeSantis by 37 points with 51% of support among all candidates in the latest Iowa GOP primary poll going into this game.

Before the game, President Trump made a huge entrance, greeting fans and the agriculture fraternity, flipping burgers, and signing footballs. Meanwhile, DeSantis sank with no support at his “tailgate” event, so his team resorted to attacks against First Lady Melania Trump.

When leaving the stadium at the end of halftime, massive crowds stormed inside near President Trump’s suite and waited outside chanting for the President and our country.

