WATCH: Trump Rallies Students at IA-ISU Game – Flips Burgers, Throws Footballs, Greets Fans, While Ron DeSantis Struggles at Iowa vs. Iowa State Football Game (VIDEO)

President Trump made a huge entrance at the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones football game today, flipping burgers, playing football with agriculture fraternity members, and greeting all of his fans.

On the other hand, Ron Desantis is already sinking with little to no support at his “tailgate” event, and cheap attacks against the first lady arent working.

Iowa is clearly excited for Trump 2024. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump leads DeSantis by 37 points with 51% of support among all candidates in the latest poll going into this game.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump is attending the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game today at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Watch live coverage of President Trump by RSBN here:

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer posted photos of the crowds on X as fans prepared for the game and the DeSantis campaign was getting ready to begin their tailgate event. Almost nobody could be seen wearing DeSantis gear, and the table for DeSantis was “dead as a graveyard.”

Tons of Trump supporters are out and about at the rivalry Iowa vs Iowa State football game today in Iowa where both @RonDeSantis and @realDonaldTrump will be in attendance! The @NvrBackDown24 table is as dead as a graveyard. The only people at the @RonDeSantis tent are his… https://t.co/rxy7OPcEvp pic.twitter.com/rS6vq0sDyy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 9, 2023

Loomer called it a “rough day for DeSantis.”

Wow. Rough day for @RonDeSantis who is having a tailgate at the Iowa versus Iowa State football game today. Tons of people have already arrived in their Trump jerseys and Trump hats! Doesn’t look like a Ron DeSantis has any support at the football game today where both he and… https://t.co/rxy7OPcEvp pic.twitter.com/iHwKVZ7mgB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 9, 2023

DeSantis has so little support that his team apparently resorted to petty attacks on First Lady Melania Trump, who does not come with President Trump to every campaign event, unlike Casey DeSantis, who follows Ron everywhere.

“Missing” flyers with Melania Trump’s face and a phone number for her Mar a Lago residence were circulating before the game.

.@RonDeSantis passed of missing flyers with @MELANIATRUMP’s face on them at the Iowa vs Iowa State game today with the number for Mar a Lago. @RonDeSantis wants you to think he’s a “law and order” type of guy but he’s encouraging people to harass a First Lady by calling her… https://t.co/1qOnXkKPSL — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 9, 2023

A “Where’s Melania?” was seen flying over the game. What a waste of money that they don’t even have!

A “Where’s Melania?” banner is flying over the Jack Trice Stadium ahead of Trump’s attendance at the Iowa v Iowa State game https://t.co/YCNyXLQeS1 pic.twitter.com/LV2acs4KMB — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the leading candidate for President in 2024 is having a blast with the students and just being a likable guy. Trump stopped by the Alpha Gamma Ro Fraternity House, where he greeted a MASSIVE crowd, signed footballs, and flipped burgers before the game started.

Watch below:

President Donald J. Trump steps out to greet Iowa State University students. pic.twitter.com/oGXwddZqfM — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2023

Huge crowd at the Alpha Gamma Ro Fraternity House for President @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gLeyZ1WpTd — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 9, 2023

COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/WDTr8SkIOK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2023

President Donald J. Trump flips the burger for the Iowa v. Iowa State Football Game pic.twitter.com/Z3nSk3sRYh — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2023

In a live interview, Trump told RSBN’s Brian Glenn, “I guess the youth likes Trump.”

Watch below: