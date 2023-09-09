WATCH: Trump Rallies Students at IA-ISU Game – Flips Burgers, Throws Footballs, Greets Fans, While Ron DeSantis Struggles at Iowa vs. Iowa State Football Game (VIDEO)

President Trump made a huge entrance at the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones football game today, flipping burgers, playing football with agriculture fraternity members, and greeting all of his fans.

On the other hand, Ron Desantis is already sinking with little to no support at his “tailgate” event, and cheap attacks against the first lady arent working.

 Iowa is clearly excited for Trump 2024. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump leads DeSantis by 37 points with 51% of support among all candidates in the latest poll going into this game.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump is attending the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game today at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer posted photos of the crowds on X as fans prepared for the game and the DeSantis campaign was getting ready to begin their tailgate event. Almost nobody could be seen wearing DeSantis gear, and the table for DeSantis was “dead as a graveyard.”

Loomer called it a “rough day for DeSantis.”

DeSantis has so little support that his team apparently resorted to petty attacks on First Lady Melania Trump, who does not come with President Trump to every campaign event, unlike Casey DeSantis, who follows Ron everywhere.

“Missing” flyers with Melania Trump’s face and a phone number for her Mar a Lago residence were circulating before the game.

A “Where’s Melania?” was seen flying over the game. What a waste of money that they don’t even have!

Meanwhile, the leading candidate for President in 2024 is having a blast with the students and just being a likable guy. Trump stopped by the Alpha Gamma Ro Fraternity House, where he greeted a MASSIVE crowd, signed footballs, and flipped burgers before the game started.

In a live interview, Trump told RSBN’s Brian Glenn, “I guess the youth likes Trump.”

