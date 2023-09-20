Watch Live: President Donald Trump Speaks in Dubuque, Iowa 4:00 PM EST (Live Stream)

President Donald Trump is speaking at several stops today at a Caucus Event in Maquoketa, Iowa, and to supporters in Dubuque, Iowa.

Hundreds of people stood in the pouring rain for hours before the Dubuque event.

The Gateway Pundit will be reporting from Dubuque throughout his remarks.

Not everyone was happy to see the President. Unhinged protestors wished death on President Trump.

Nasty protestors wish death on President Trump outside his Dubuque Iowa rally. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/5En2LZCVv4 — Adam Sharp (@SharpElbows23) September 20, 2023

Watch RSBN live coverage below:

This is developing, please check back for updates.

Crowd breaks into spontaneous USA! chant While waiting for Trump in Dubuque Iowa pic.twitter.com/jlNCTAB4TB — Adam Sharp (@SharpElbows23) September 20, 2023

TGP speaks with Wesley Hunt.