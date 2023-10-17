NOW: Contact The 20 ‘Republicans’ Who Voted Against Jim Jordan BEFORE The Next Ballot

Twenty so-called Republicans voted against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a stalwart conservative and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, in the election for a new speaker on Tuesday.

After lashing out at real conservatives for ousting Kevin McCarthy and supporting Jordan, Rep. Don Bacon even cast his vote for McCarthy, who was removed from his chair earlier this month.

Jim Jordan, however, told reporters today that he is “picking up support every day,” and he predicts that we will finally have a speaker today. It is rumored that Jordan could pull enough votes in the second ballot to win the Speakership. The next vote will be held this afternoon.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the House went into session to elect a new Speaker at noon ET. At approximately 12:40 pm ET, Representatives began making nominations for Speaker. The first roll call vote for a new Speaker started at approximately 1 pm ET.

Watch the second ballot live here:

Many of those who voted against Jordan represent deep red districts. They’re going to learn a big lesson next November.

DC Draino on X shared the contact information for each RINO who turned on their voters. “What’s crazy is how many of the Swamp 20 are in deep red districts & clearly going against the will of GOP voters,” he said, sharing the double-digit GOP leads in nine of the twenty congressional districts.

Here are the 20 and their phone lines:

If they won’t vote for Jim, primary them! The Swamp 20: Bacon – (202) 225-4155 Buck – (202) 225-4676 Chavez – (202) 225-5711 D’Esposito -(202) 225-5516 Diaz-Balart – (202) 225-8576 Ellzey – (202) 225-2002 Garabino – (202) 225-7896 Gimenez – (202) 225-2778 Gonzalez – (202) 225-2531 Granger – (202) 225-5071 James – (202) 225-4961 Kelly – (202) 225-5406 Kiggans – (202) 225-4215 LaLota – (202) 225-3826 LaMalfa – (202) 225-3076 Lawler – (202) 225-6506 Rutherford – (202) 225-2501 Simpson – (202) 225-5531 Spartz – (202) 225-2276 Womack – (202) 225-4301

Contact the 20 turncoats and demand their vote for Conservative Speaker Jim Jordan.

Watch the second vote this afternoon live here: