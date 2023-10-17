EPIC: Jim Jordan Gets Standing Ovation from GOP Colleagues as He Votes for Himself for Speaker of The House (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan received a standing ovation on the House Floor from his fellow Republicans when casting his vote for himself to be the next Speaker of The House.

This was an epic moment of unity for a majority of House GOP members. A small group of defiant establishment RINOs will likely stonewall Jordan’s election for Speaker. They are “hoping conservatives will move backward to Kevin McCarthy,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz in a recent interview.

In fact, As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Don Bacon lashed out at the Republican lawmakers who ousted another RINO, Kevin McCarthy. Bacon then actually voted for McCarthy today on the floor. What a nut!

His voters aren’t going to forget this.

Bacon and 19 other so-called Representatives of the people refused to vote for Jordan, causing a loss on the first ballot, The Gateway Pundit reported.

Here is a list of the turncoats:

Don Bacon – Nebraska’s 2nd District Ken Buck – Colorado’s 4th District Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon’s 5th District Anthony D’Esposito – New York’s 4th District Mario Diaz-Balart – Florida’s 26th District Jake Ellzey – Texas’s 6th District Andrew Garbarino – New York’s 2nd District Carlos Gimenez – Florida’s 28th District Tony Gonzales – Texas’s 23rd District Kay Granger – Texas’s 12th District John James – Michigan’s 10th District Mike Kelly – Pennsylvania’s 16th District Jennifer Kiggans – Virginia’s 2nd District Nick LaLota – New York’s 1st District Doug LaMalfa – California’s 1st District Michael Lawler – New York’s 17th District John Rutherford – Florida’s 5th District Victoria Spartz – Indiana’s 5th District Michael Simpson – Idaho’s 2nd District Steve Womack – Arkansas’s 3rd District

Jim Jordan, however, told reporters today that he is “picking up support every day,” and he predicts that we will finally have a speaker today. It is rumored that Jordan could pull enough votes in the second ballot to win the Speakership. The next will be vote will be held this afternoon.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the House went into session to elect a new Speaker at noon ET. At approximately 12:40 pm ET, Representatives began making nominations for Speaker. A roll call vote for the Speaker started at approximately 1 pm ET.

Watch the second ballot live here:

Watch Jim Jordan’s vote and standing ovation below: