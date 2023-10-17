UPDATE: Jim Jordan Loses Vote for House Speaker on the First Vote – Here are the 20 GOP Turncoats Who Voted Against Jordan in Leadership Role

Jim Jordan failed to secure the Speakership on the first vote.

Twenty GOP representatives voted against Jim Jordan, a stalwart conservative and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, in the leadership election on Tuesday.

The twenty representatives, who were expected to support Jordan, instead cast their votes for other candidates, sparking outrage among conservatives and raising questions about party unity.

The Turncoats Revealed

The twenty GOP representatives who broke ranks are:

Don Bacon – Nebraska’s 2nd District Ken Buck – Colorado’s 4th District Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon’s 5th District Anthony D’Esposito – New York’s 4th District Mario Diaz-Balart – Florida’s 26th District Jake Ellzey – Texas’s 6th District Andrew Garbarino – New York’s 2nd District Carlos Gimenez – Florida’s 28th District Tony Gonzales – Texas’s 23rd District Kay Granger – Texas’s 12th District John James – Michigan’s 10th District Mike Kelly – Pennsylvania’s 16th District Jennifer Kiggans – Virginia’s 2nd District Nick LaLota – New York’s 1st District Doug LaMalfa – California’s 1st District Michael Lawler – New York’s 17th District John Rutherford – Florida’s 5th District Victoria Spartz – Indiana’s 5th District Michael Simpson – Idaho’s 2nd District Steve Womack – Arkansas’s 3rd District

CBS News reported:

Rep. Don Bacon was the first to cast a vote for McCarthy. Rep. Ken Buck voted for Emmer. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito voted for Zeldin. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart voted for Scalise. Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for Garcia. Rep. Andrew Garbarino was the second to vote for Zeldin. Rep. Carlos Giménez voted for McCarthy. Rep. Tony Gonzales voted for Scalise. Rep. Kay Granger voted for Scalise. Rep. John James voted for Cole. Rep. Mike Kelly voted for Scalise. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans voted for McCarthy. Rep. Nick LaLota voted for Zeldin Rep. Doug LaMalfa voted for McCarthy. Rep. Michael Lawler voted for McCarthy. Rep. John Rutherford voted for Scalise. Rep. Michael Simpson voted for Scalise. Rep. Victoria Spartz voted for Massie. Rep. Steve Womack voted for Scalise.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) was absent from the vote.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.