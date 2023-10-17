WATCH LIVE: Congress Expected to Vote on Second Ballot in Speaker of The House Election at 12 PM ET! – Call The 20 Republicans Opposing Jim Jordan NOW

The House of Representatives is expected to elect a new Speaker of The House today at noon ET, following the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy on October 3.

As of approximately 12:40 pm ET, nominations for Speaker are in order. The first vote for the Speaker began at approximately 1 pm ET.

Today, October 17th, is the day we elect Jim Jordan as Speaker And if we don’t, then we primary the RINOs that thwart the will of their voters — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that eight RINOs are holding out on voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Because of this, Conservatives across the United States are rallying behind Jim Jordan by flooding their congressmen with THOUSANDS of calls. A resurgence of citizen activism is making waves on Capitol Hill, and these eight RINOs are right in the crosshairs. Keep blowing up the phones!

The establishment is stonewalling Jim Jordan, “hoping conservatives will move backward to Kevin McCarthy,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz in a recent interview.

20 Turncoat GOP House members voted against Jordan on the first ballot:

Don Bacon – Nebraska’s 2nd District Ken Buck – Colorado’s 4th District Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon’s 5th District Anthony D’Esposito – New York’s 4th District Mario Diaz-Balart – Florida’s 26th District Jake Ellzey – Texas’s 6th District Andrew Garbarino – New York’s 2nd District Carlos Gimenez – Florida’s 28th District Tony Gonzales – Texas’s 23rd District Kay Granger – Texas’s 12th District John James – Michigan’s 10th District Mike Kelly – Pennsylvania’s 16th District Jennifer Kiggans – Virginia’s 2nd District Nick LaLota – New York’s 1st District Doug LaMalfa – California’s 1st District Michael Lawler – New York’s 17th District John Rutherford – Florida’s 5th District Victoria Spartz – Indiana’s 5th District Michael Simpson – Idaho’s 2nd District Steve Womack – Arkansas’s 3rd District

Radio show legend Glenn Beck lit these RINOs up this morning on his show, calling on voters to increase the pressure on Republican lawmakers even more:

Beck: Stop being in third grade. I don’t care if you’d like somebody or not, I really don’t. I don’t care if you like them. You’re not going to go through life liking everybody, and stop thinking it’s third grade and “well, I’m not going to give you my vote… eh ne nah neh.” Good heavens, grow up! The country is at stake. I want you to call your congressman today, this morning. They vote at noon Eastern time. I want you to call your congressman and say, “What the hell are you doing? If you lose the house, if you compromise and give us some pantie-ass whoosie who’s in bed with the Democrats, you’re done. And I will take every dollar I have to fund competitors against you. I will campaign, I’ll make signs, I’ll put them in the yard. I will campaign against you. I will not forget!” That’s what I would say. But I would say it with a much more reasonable tone, but make sure they understand, you’re done with me. And I and my friends will campaign against you. You vote for Jim Jordan today. Vote for Jim Jordan. Otherwise, what’s your plan? The Democrats?

