WATCH LIVE: Congress Expected to Vote on Second Ballot in Speaker of The House Election at 12 PM ET! – Call The 20 Republicans Opposing Jim Jordan NOW

The House of Representatives is expected to elect a new Speaker of The House today at noon ET, following the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy on October 3.

As of approximately 12:40 pm ET, nominations for Speaker are in order. The first vote for the Speaker began at approximately 1 pm ET.

Watch the live vote on the House floor below.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that eight RINOs are holding out on voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Because of this, Conservatives across the United States are rallying behind Jim Jordan by flooding their congressmen with THOUSANDS of calls. A resurgence of citizen activism is making waves on Capitol Hill, and these eight RINOs are right in the crosshairs. Keep blowing up the phones!

The establishment is stonewalling Jim Jordan, “hoping conservatives will move backward to Kevin McCarthy,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz in a recent interview.

20 Turncoat GOP House members voted against Jordan on the first ballot:

  1. Don Bacon – Nebraska’s 2nd District
  2. Ken Buck – Colorado’s 4th District
  3. Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon’s 5th District
  4. Anthony D’Esposito – New York’s 4th District
  5. Mario Diaz-Balart – Florida’s 26th District
  6. Jake Ellzey – Texas’s 6th District
  7. Andrew Garbarino – New York’s 2nd District
  8. Carlos Gimenez – Florida’s 28th District
  9. Tony Gonzales – Texas’s 23rd District
  10. Kay Granger – Texas’s 12th District
  11. John James – Michigan’s 10th District
  12. Mike Kelly – Pennsylvania’s 16th District
  13. Jennifer Kiggans – Virginia’s 2nd District
  14. Nick LaLota – New York’s 1st District
  15. Doug LaMalfa – California’s 1st District
  16. Michael Lawler – New York’s 17th District
  17. John Rutherford – Florida’s 5th District
  18. Victoria Spartz – Indiana’s 5th District
  19. Michael Simpson – Idaho’s 2nd District
  20. Steve Womack – Arkansas’s 3rd District

Radio show legend Glenn Beck lit these RINOs up this morning on his show, calling on voters to increase the pressure on Republican lawmakers even more:

Beck: Stop being in third grade. I don’t care if you’d like somebody or not, I really don’t. I don’t care if you like them. You’re not going to go through life liking everybody, and stop thinking it’s third grade and “well, I’m not going to give you my vote… eh ne nah neh.” Good heavens, grow up! The country is at stake. I want you to call your congressman today, this morning. They vote at noon Eastern time. I want you to call your congressman and say, “What the hell are you doing? If you lose the house, if you compromise and give us some pantie-ass whoosie who’s in bed with the Democrats, you’re done. And I will take every dollar I have to fund competitors against you. I will campaign, I’ll make signs, I’ll put them in the yard. I will campaign against you. I will not forget!” That’s what I would say. But I would say it with a much more reasonable tone, but make sure they understand, you’re done with me. And I and my friends will campaign against you. You vote for Jim Jordan today. Vote for Jim Jordan. Otherwise, what’s your plan? The Democrats?

Watch live below via RSBN:

Today will be the first time a floor vote will take place since Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position. LIVE from Washington D.C.

The stream is expected to begin at 12:00 PM ET

Please note: The start time is subject to change.

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

