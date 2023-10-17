“We’ve Been Picking Up Support Every Day… I Feel Confident” – Jim Jordan Mobbed by Media Before Speaker Vote, Says He Feels “Really Good” He Will Be Elected TODAY

Congressman Jim Jordan, the Republican Nominee for Speaker of the House, took questions from reporters earlier about today’s election.
The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the House went into session to elect a new Speaker at noon ET. At approximately 12:40 pm ET, Representatives began making nominations for Speaker. A roll call vote for the Speaker started at approximately 1 pm ET.
Watch the vote live here:
Still, eight Republicans likely backed by McConnell and dark money No Labels PAC are refusing to unite the GOP and vote for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Republican voters want this, but the establishment does not.
Contact the eight Representatives immediately to demand their support for Jim Jordan now!
Congressman Jordan was swarmed by the media earlier today about the election, and he said he thinks he will be elected Speaker “today.”
Recall that McCarthy lost 11 times in a row in his election for Speaker because Republicans made a promise to voters not to vote for McCarthy. It is rumored that Jim Jordan could win as soon as the second ballot.
Watch below:
Reporter: How many ballots are you willing to go? Will you do as much as Kevin McCarthy?
Jordan: We need to get a speaker today, and we feel really good about where we’re at.
Reporter: Does this mean ballot after ballot like McCarthy did?
Jordan: Whatever it takes to get the speaker today.
Reporter: What are some of the concerns that you’ve still heard from members?
Jordan: We’ve been picking up support every day, and so it’s been–man, I feel confident.
Reporter: Have you been asking him to help you with this vote?
Jordan: I haven’t talked to the President in a couple of days.