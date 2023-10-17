Judge Aileen Cannon Smacks Down Jack Smith in Trump Classified Documents Case – AGAIN!

Judge Aileen Cannon once again shut down Special Counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case against Trump.

Judge Cannon on Tuesday denied Jack Smith’s request to create a secure facility in DC which would have forced Trump, defendants and lawyers to travel to DC to view the ‘classified documents.’

Jack Smith claimed the “owners” of few of the classified documents wanted them back in DC – and Judge Cannon shut Jack Smith down!

NEW: Judge Aileen Cannon just denied Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to create a secure facility in DC which would have forced Trump and defendants to travel to DC to view some “classified documents” in Smith’s other case against Trump. Polar opposite of Judge Chutkan: pic.twitter.com/V1xzUQQKBF — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 17, 2023

Cannon has already expressed her displeasure that DOJ then Smith conducted 99% of classified docs case in regime friendly DC venue before switching to FLA at last minute for indictment. Now Smith claimed the “owners” of a few docs wanted them back in DC. Cannon said pound sand. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 17, 2023

Cannon previously blasted dirty Jack Smith for operating his classified documents case out of DC before switching to Florida at the last minute.

Jack Smith used a DC grand jury – and a radical Marxist Obama-appointed DC judge (Beryl Howell) in the classified docs case before quietly roving down to Florida to file the charges.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Trump at every turn!

In fact, Judge Howell previously ordered Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney-client privilege in a ruling.



Judge Beryl Howell

In August Judge Cannon blasted Jack Smith for operating a secret, out-of-district grand jury. Cannon rebuked Jack Smith in a blistering order reviewed by The Gateway Pundit .

Recall, at the last minute, Jack Smith empaneled a grand jury in Miami to indict Trump in Florida. Jack Smith had been using a grand jury in DC to investigate Trump’s classified documents case. Out of nowhere, a Florida grand jury popped up and indicted Trump.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

In July Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Cannon demanded Jack Smith explain “the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate” Trump and his associates. It is against the DOJ rules for prosecutors to present a case outside of the district where the crimes took place.

Less than two weeks later Jack Smith ended his DC grand jury in the classified documents case.