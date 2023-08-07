Judge Aileen Cannon Blasts Jack Smith For Operating ‘Out-of-District’ Secret Grand Jury in Blistering Order

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday blasted Jack Smith for operating a secret, out-of-district grand jury.

Cannon rebuked Jack Smith in a blistering order reviewed by The Gateway Pundit on Monday.

Recall, at the last minute, Jack Smith empaneled a grand jury in Miami to indict Trump in Florida.

Jack Smith had been using a grand jury in DC to investigate Trump’s classified documents case.

Out of nowhere, a Florida grand jury popped up and indicted Trump.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Walt Nauta, a Mar-a-Lago aide, was indicted along with President Trump as a co-conspirator.

Last month Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Cannon demanded Jack Smith explain “the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate” Trump and his associates.

“Among other topics as raised in the Motion, the response shall address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district,” Judge Cannon wrote referring to the DC grand jury.

Judge Cannon has repeatedly put Jack Smith in check.

In June Judge Cannon denied Jack Smith’s motion to keep a list of 84 potential witnesses under seal in the classified documents case.

The judge said Jack Smith failed to explain why it was necessary to keep the names of the witnesses a secret.

Jack Smith was also trying to block Trump and his alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta, from communicating with the 84 witnesses.

A couple weeks ago Judge Cannon smacked down Special Counsel Jack Smith and denied his request to speed up the sharing of classified documents.