Obama-Appointed Judge Orders Trump’s Lawyer to Testify Before Grand Jury in Classified Documents Case

Chief Judge Beryl Howell of DC, an Obama appointee on Friday ordered Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Jack Smith’s lawyers last Thursday asked Judge Beryl Howell to reject Trump’s claims of attorney-client privilege.

The Special Counsel is seeking more testimony from Trump’s former lawyer Eric Corcoran because they don’t have a case.

On Friday, Judge Howell ruled DOJ prosecutors ‘met the threshold for the crime-fraud exception’ for Trump’s attorney.

A Trump spox blasted the Obama judge’s ruling as a “violation of due process.”

“Whenever prosecutors target the attorneys, that’s usually a good indication their underlying case is very weak. If they had a real case, they wouldn’t need to play corrupt games with the Constitution. Every American has the right to consult with counsel and have candid discussions – this promotes adherence to the law,” the spokesperson said, according to CNN.

CNN reported: