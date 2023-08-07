JUST IN: Judge Aileen Cannon “Comes Out Swinging” and Delivers Blow to Jack Smith in Classified Documents Case – Liberals Scream for her Dismissal Afterwards

by
Aileen Cannon is a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of Florida.
Aileen Cannon is a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of Florida. She was nominated to the bench in August 2020 by then-President Donald Trump. (Wikimedia Commons)

Judge Aileen Cannon in the Southern District for Florida federal court delivered a blow to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s inquisition against President Trump regarding the “classified documents” case. In their process, she also caused the liberals to go into unhinged meltdowns where they demanded her dismissal. Previous reports on her coverage can be found here and here.

As previously covered by Cristina Laila, Cannon was appointed to oversee the classified documents case to the chagrin of liberals everywhere. More examples of her coverage can be found here and here.

As Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported, Cannon struck down two of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s sealed filings in her ruling today. Cheney said she came out swinging.

Judge Cannon comes out swinging at special counsel this morning, striking two of prosecutors’ sealed filings and demanding an explanation of “the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate” the docs case.

As Axios reported, Cannon in her filing was responding to the prosecution’s request for a hearing on potential conflicts of interest regarding Trump defendant Walt Nauta’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward.

Julie Kelly, who has been one of the few journalists to accurately cover the garbage indictments against Trump, said this proved once again that Cannon is legit and will not tolerate Jack Smith’s BS.

The liberal media has claimed that Cannon revealed that an “out-of-district grand jury” is investigating the classified documents case. But Kelly notes it was Jack Smith who did this in a motion filed just last week.

Cannon observed in her verdict that “the Special Counsel states in conclusory terms that the supplement should be sealed from public view “to comport with grand jury secrecy,” but the motion for leave and the supplement plainly fail to satisfy the burden of establishing a sufficient legal or factual basis to warrant sealing the motion and supplement.”

She then denied the motion by the prosecution.

Cannon next wrote in her verdict against Smith that “Among other topics as raised in the Motion, the response shall address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings on matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district.”

The prosecution has been ordered by Cannon to respond to these and other items by no later than August 22nd.

Nauta’s lawyers will need to respond to the motion for the hearing and address the existence of the grand jury by Aug. 17.

Liberals melted down following her ruling.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported that this is not the first time Jack Smith has been smacked down by Cannon. She had previously denied motions to keep the government’s motion government’s motion to keep a list of 84 witnesses under wraps.

She also denied his request to speed up the sharing of classified documents.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.