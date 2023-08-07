JUST IN: Judge Aileen Cannon “Comes Out Swinging” and Delivers Blow to Jack Smith in Classified Documents Case – Liberals Scream for her Dismissal Afterwards

Judge Aileen Cannon in the Southern District for Florida federal court delivered a blow to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s inquisition against President Trump regarding the “classified documents” case. In their process, she also caused the liberals to go into unhinged meltdowns where they demanded her dismissal. Previous reports on her coverage can be found here and here.

As previously covered by Cristina Laila, Cannon was appointed to oversee the classified documents case to the chagrin of liberals everywhere. More examples of her coverage can be found here and here.

As Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported, Cannon struck down two of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s sealed filings in her ruling today. Cheney said she came out swinging.

Judge Cannon comes out swinging at special counsel this morning, striking two of prosecutors’ sealed filings and demanding an explanation of “the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate” the docs case.

Judge CANNON comes out swinging at special counsel this morning, striking two of prosecutors’ sealed filings and demanding an explanation of “the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate” the docs case https://t.co/jawTpEvPWq pic.twitter.com/OciEt2vJql — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 7, 2023

As Axios reported, Cannon in her filing was responding to the prosecution’s request for a hearing on potential conflicts of interest regarding Trump defendant Walt Nauta’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward.

Julie Kelly, who has been one of the few journalists to accurately cover the garbage indictments against Trump, said this proved once again that Cannon is legit and will not tolerate Jack Smith’s BS.

BREAKING: I told you Judge Cannon is legit. She is not going to tolerate Jack Smith’s bullsh*t. This is gold–she asks defense to raise possible grand jury abuse by DOJ for conducting nearly all of the investigation in DC then switching to FLA at last minute for indictment. pic.twitter.com/uu58SJc7PO — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 7, 2023

Cannon also won’t tolerate DOJs nonstop requests for secrecy. She already denied a govt motion asking to keep names of 80+ witnesses under seal. pic.twitter.com/3BIZLcNOUe — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 7, 2023

The liberal media has claimed that Cannon revealed that an “out-of-district grand jury” is investigating the classified documents case. But Kelly notes it was Jack Smith who did this in a motion filed just last week.

Moronic reporters and legal analysts now spinning that Judge Cannon disclosed DC grand jury still at work in Mar a Lago case when it was Jack Smith who did so in a motion filed last week. https://t.co/1XIc1U5akU — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 7, 2023

Cannon observed in her verdict that “the Special Counsel states in conclusory terms that the supplement should be sealed from public view “to comport with grand jury secrecy,” but the motion for leave and the supplement plainly fail to satisfy the burden of establishing a sufficient legal or factual basis to warrant sealing the motion and supplement.”

She then denied the motion by the prosecution.

Cannon next wrote in her verdict against Smith that “Among other topics as raised in the Motion, the response shall address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings on matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district.”

The prosecution has been ordered by Cannon to respond to these and other items by no later than August 22nd.

Nauta’s lawyers will need to respond to the motion for the hearing and address the existence of the grand jury by Aug. 17.

Liberals melted down following her ruling.

Our disgraced former president appointed Judge Cannon AS HE WAS ALLEGEDLY CONSPIRING TO ATTEMPT A COUP. Her judgement will always be suspect. Judge Cannon must recuse https://t.co/LBrqW9ljJl — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 7, 2023

Judge Cannon just disclosed the existence of a confidential grand jury proceeding that the DOJ has filed under seal. She must RECUSE herself or be REPLACED. The 11th Circuit cannot let this incompetent person continue to rule on this case. She belongs on a park bench. — Sloan Ashton (@Ashton7Sloan) August 7, 2023

Judge Aileen Cannon is either a shameless political hack or a painfully incompetent ignoramus. Either way, she should be forced to recuse herself from Trump’s criminal case. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 7, 2023

Judge Cannon needs to be removed as a judge if she can’t follow the rules.

You don’t disclose a grand jury that was in a sealed filing, even if the motions were denied. You just deny it, you don’t disclose sealed info. — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) August 7, 2023

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported that this is not the first time Jack Smith has been smacked down by Cannon. She had previously denied motions to keep the government’s motion government’s motion to keep a list of 84 witnesses under wraps.

She also denied his request to speed up the sharing of classified documents.