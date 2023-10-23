Joe Biden Shuffles Along the Beach, Callously Ignores Questions About Americans Held Hostage by Hamas (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as the world teeters on World War III.

Israel threatened to wipe Iran and Lebanon off the face of the earth if Hezbollah joins the war.

China sent warships to the Mideast this weekend. The Pentagon issued more deployment orders.

The Kremlin raged after Biden ramped up his war rhetoric and compared Vladimir Putin to Hamas.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is spending the weekend at his luxury Rehoboth Beach home which he paid all cash for within weeks of his son Hunter’s ‘shakedown’ message to his Chinese business associate.

Biden was spotted leaving church on Sunday. A reporter asked him about the Israel-Gaza war and the hostages held by Hamas.

“Are you encouraging the Israelis to delay invasion?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I’m talking to the Israelis,” Biden said.

Another reporter shouted, “Any word on any additional hostage releases, sir?”

Biden ignored the reporter and shuffled into the presidential motorcade.

Joe and Dr. Jill were spotted shuffling along the shoreline near their Rehoboth Beach home Sunday evening.

Biden once again callously ignored reporters shouting questions about Americans held hostage by Hamas.

Biden doesn’t care about the American people. He is a life-long career politician who has accumulated exorbitant amounts of wealth while serving in government for more than 50 years.

The 80-year-old lounged at the beach over the summer while Maui burned.

After hanging out at the beach all day during a weekend in August, Joe Biden was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii.

According to a Bloomberg White House Correspondent, Joe Biden callously brushed off the reporter asking about Maui and said, “No comment” before heading home.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

