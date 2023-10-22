WORLD WAR 3 WATCH: Israel Warns to Cut Off ‘the Head of the Snake’ — Threatens to Wipe Iran and Lebanon Off the Face of the Earth

In a stern warning, Israel threatened to cut off “the head of the snake” and launch a military attack against Iran if the Tehran-backed Hezbollah joins the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a no-holds-barred interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday, Israel’s Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, said that Iran and Lebanon would be “wiped off the face of the earth” if Hezbollah, operating from Lebanon, joins the war against Israel.

In a bid to deter Iran from further intrusion, Barkat explicitly stated that Israel would not only “eliminate Hezbollah” if a ‘northern front’ is initiated but would also target Iran directly.

“The plan of Iran is to attack Israel on all fronts. If we find they intend to target Israel, we will not just retaliate to those fronts, but we will go to the head of the snake, which is Iran,” Barkat said.

“The Ayatollahs in Iran are not going to sleep good at night, we are going to make sure they pay a heavy price if, God forbid, they open the northern front.”

“If our enemies attack, we will wipe them out.

“Lebanon and Hezbollah are going to pay a heavy price, similar to what Hamas is going to pay. But that’s not enough.

“The very clear message is that we are going to be going after the heads of Iran as well. When will we do that? When we decide.

“Israel has a very clear message to our enemies. We are saying to them, look what’s happening in Gaza – you are going to get the same treatment if you attack us. We are going to wipe you off the face of the Earth,” he added.

The Daily Mail added that Mr. Barkat said Hezbollah “will not escalate without the order of Iran”, adding, “In many ways… Hezbollah is Iran.”

Earlier this month, Israel Defense Systems (IDF) announced it had exchanged fire with the terrorist group Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group in Lebanon, in a contested area in Israel.

The Iranian-proxy Hezbollah High Command released a statement warning Israel,“We are coming.”

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine warned that the attack in Shebas was a “message” to the Israelis and the US to stop this “foolishness” or the whole region will be involved in the war.

“The responsibility obliges all the sons of our nation not to be neutral and we are not neutral,” Safieddine said at an event in Beirut’s southern suburbs according to Naharnet.

The resistance sent a message this morning in Kfarshouba to say that it is our right to target the enemy that is still occupying our land and the Israelis must read this message well,” he added.

“There is a message to the Americans and Israelis that what happened in Gaza means that your protracted foolishness and underestimation have led you to the Al-Aqsa Flood (Operation), and if you go further today you will witness the flood of the entire nation, not only al-Aqsa,” Safieddine threatened.

He also warned that “the scene of the storming of settlements around Gaza coupled with rocket shelling will one day be repeated dozens-fold stronger, from Lebanon and from all the areas that are adjacent to occupied Palestine.”