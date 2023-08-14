“No Comment” – After Hanging Out at the Beach For Hours, Joe Biden Callously Brushes Off Question on Rising Death Toll in Maui

“No comment” – Joe Biden to a reporter asking about the death toll in Maui.

Maui is burnt to a crisp and Joe Biden is hanging out at the beach.

The Maui fire is the deadliest US blaze in more than 100 years.

The scenes in Maui are described as apocalyptic.

The death toll is rising and 1,000 people are still missing.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is on vacation.

Lahaina is burnt to a crisp and Biden is at the beach. pic.twitter.com/5yPDfZM6Sq — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 13, 2023

After hanging out at the beach for a couple of hours, Joe Biden was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii.

According to a Bloomberg White House Correspondent, Joe Biden callously brushed off the reporter asking about Maui and said, “No comment” before heading home.

Wow. Just wow.

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii “No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023

Earlier Sunday Joe Biden took a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach without a care in the world.