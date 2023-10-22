WORLD WAR 3 WATCH: Kremlin Rages After Biden Ramps Up War Rhetoric and Compares Putin to Hamas

Joe Biden delivered a national address to the American people on Thursday night on the United States’ response to Hamas’s terrorist attacks against Israel along with Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

During his speech, Joe Biden ramped up the war rhetoric and compared Russia to Hamas.

Biden also listed a number of actions that he blamed on Russia, including: “Mass graves, the bodies found bearing signs of torture, rape used as a weapon by the Russians, and thousands and thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly taken into Russia, stolen from their parents.”

Joe Biden also managed to compare Russia to the Hamas barbarians.

That’s pretty outrageous. Crazy Old Joe is itching for a full-blown war with Russia.

Putin’s “nuclear suitcase” captured on video. This was filmed after Putin’s meeting with Xi. The suitcase is carried by an officer of the Russian Navy and is rarely seen. pic.twitter.com/EJIn5XWNmE — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) October 19, 2023

Joe Biden: You know, the assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war, tragedy, and brutality inflicted on the people of Ukraine — people that were very badly hurt since Putin launched his all-out invasion. We’ve have not forgotten the mass graves, the bodies found bearing signs of torture, rape used as a weapon by the Russians, and thousands and thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly taken into Russia, stolen from their parents. It’s sick. Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy — completely annihilate it. Hamas — its stated purpose for existing is the destruction of the State of Israel and the murder of Jewish people. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields, and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of them. Meanwhile, Putin denies Ukraine has or ever had real statehood. He claims the Soviet Union created Ukraine. And just two weeks ago, he told the world that if the United States and our allies withdraw — and if the United States withdraw, our allies will as well — military support for Ukraine, it would have, quote, “a week left to live.” But we’re not withdrawing.

The Biden regime then launched a nuclear test in Nevada.

WTH?

Russia says they are monitoring the test.

Russia is closely monitoring US nuclear test in Nevada, Putin’s spokesperson says https://t.co/DOuBHc6BhQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 21, 2023

Following Joe Biden’s speech, the Kremlin said it was unacceptable to compare Putin to Hamas.

Reuters reported: