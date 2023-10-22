Israeli Business School Student Harassed on Harvard Campus During Gaza “Die-In” (Video)

On Wednesday, an Israeli student at Harvard Business School was harassed and accosted at a march and “die-in” protesting Israel’s response to Hamas’ slaughter of 1,300 civilians and kidnapping of 200 hostages.

The group began the march on Harvard’s main campus in Cambridge and ended at its business school in Boston where they held a “die-in.”

The incident was captured on video and shows the student repeatedly saying “don’t grab me” and “don’t touch my neck” as he is surrounded by protesters who covered their faces with keffiyehs.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

The student, who asked to remain anonymous, described being pushed and shoved as he tried to film them with his phone. A report to the FBI identified two of the people laying hands on him as fellow Harvard University graduate students, one a law student, Ibrahim Bharmal, a member of the Harvard Law Review, and the other a divinity school graduate student, Elom Tettey Tamaklo, who lives with Harvard undergraduate students in supervisory role known as a proctor. Bharmal and Tamaklo did not respond to requests for comment. A report has been filed with the Harvard University Police Department and the FBI’s Boston office. “An Israeli student on his way to class pulled his phone out to film the rioters and he was attacked. He was assaulted both physically and verbally. Throughout the assault he kept calm, but was aggressively attacked by Pro-Palestine rioters,” reads the report to the FBI, which was reviewed by the Free Beacon. “At least 2 of those involved have been identified as employees of the University and have not yet been dismissed from their posts.”

Harvard is one of many universities across the country that has come under fire for antisemitic sentiments on campus.

31 student groups at the University signed a letter blaming Israel as “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ barbaric slaughter of innocent Israelis.

Eventually, Harvard’s President, Claudine Gay, was forced to release a statement condemning Hamas, but only after pressure from powerful business voices repulsed with the idea of hiring any of these young war crime supporters.

An associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) referred to Israelis as “pigs,” “savages,” and “irredeemable excrement” on social media.

An associate professor of history at Cornell University spoke during a pro-Palestine protest sharing that the deadly Hamas terrorist attack was “exhilarating” and “energizing.”

An instructor at Stanford University was suspended after reportedly making Jewish students stand in a corner with their belongings while he delivered a rant belittling the genocide of millions of Jews in the Holocaust.

Students at The University of Wisconsin openly cheered Hamas killers chanting “Glory to the Martyrs!” at a rally on campus.

According to The Free Beacon, the FBI has declined to comment on the incident.