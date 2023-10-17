Here We Go: Biden Regime Issues “Be Ready to Deploy” Orders for 2000 Troops In Response to Israel-Hamas War

Looks like there could be thousands of American boots on the ground in the not-so-distant future.

Fox News reported Monday that United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin put roughly 2,000 forces on standby to “be ready to deploy” over the weekend. The network confirmed that these forces should be ready to be deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean within 24 hours of receiving such an order.

This order was issued just a few days after a special operations Marine Corps unit participating in exercises scheduled through Oct. 22 departed early “as a result of emerging events” according to Fox News.

The deployment preparations also come after the U.S. State Department announced Sunday that the number of Americans killed in the recent Hamas terrorist attacks has increased to 30. This number will almost certainly increase as well.

Moreover, the order appears to be a more direct support role for defense of Israel as opposed to the mobilization of the USS Ford and USS Eisenhower strike groups in the Mediterranean.

As Fox News reported, the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group last week arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to “deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war,” according to a press release from U.S. Command Central. In addition, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Friday departed out of Norfolk, Virginia for a “scheduled deployment.”

But do not worry, the Regime claims they will only be sent to “advise and provide medical support” to Israeli forces. You can always trust what comes out their mouths, right?

Of course, history shows American involvement in foreign wars began with advisors being sent overseas. Vietnam is a perfect example of this.

It is also possible some U.S. forces will be used to rescue American hostages. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby refused to rule out this possibility on Sunday.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hamas terrorists launched a major surprise attack on Israel. The Islamist group fired over 5,000 missiles inside Israel, crossed into southern Israel, captured innocent citizens and Israeli soldiers as prisoners, and launched numerous attacks across southern Israel.

Hamas has committed multiple horrific atrocities, including gunning down peaceful Israelis at a dance party, raping and abducting young Israeli women, and beheading Israeli soldiers. Hamas has even chopped off the heads of babies and slaughtered families while they slept.

The assault and war crimes come just weeks after Joe Biden sent $6 billion to Iran in September.