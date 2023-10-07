“We Brought So Much Peace to the Middle East – Only to See Biden Whittle It Away” – President Trump Releases Statement on Hamas War on Israel

Earlier today Hamas terrorists launched a major surprise attack on Israel. The Islamist group fired over 5,000 missiles inside Israel, crossed into southern Israel, captured innocent citizens and Israeli soldiers as prisoners, and launched numerous attacks across southern Israel.

This assault comes just weeks after Joe Biden sent $6 billion to Iran in September.

The last time the US gave stacks of money to Iran, during the Obama years, Iran began a massive military build-up.

This time it took just four weeks for an Iranisn proxy army to attack Israel.

President Trump predicted this less than a month ago.

Trump predicted Biden giving Iran $6.2 billion would result in terrorism across the Middle East. Less than a month after Trump’s prediction, Israel is in a state of war. Trump was right again. pic.twitter.com/71plCmS5K3 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) October 7, 2023

On Saturday morning President Trump released a statement on today’s Hamas attacks.

President Trump condemned the attacks and stated that Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force.

Trump also reminded Americans that US taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks by Hamas and Trump pointed a finger at the Biden regime.

President Trump added, “We brought so much peace to the Middle east through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away.”

Via Chuck Callesto.

