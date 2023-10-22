Former Trump Advisor Kash Patel Proposes Truth Social CEO and Former Congressman Devin Nunes for Speaker of The House!

As the battle for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives continues into this week, many Republicans are working to find a good candidate, and some are considering jumping into the race in preparation for Monday’s candidate forum.

Former Department of Defense Chief of Staff and Deputy Director of National Intelligence under President Trump, Kash Patel, on Sunday suggested that former Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA), a strong Trump ally and current CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind TRUTH Social. Previously, as House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Nunes stood by President Trump since day one, and in March 2017, revealed that the Obama Administration spied on Trump and his transition team before he was inaugurated.

More recently, Nunes took to OANN to say that the Deep State criminals who framed President Trump with the Russia collusion hoax to interfere with the 2016 election should have all financial documents subpoenaed, be brought in for depositions and publicly exposed for their crimes. “They need to put these people on trial,” Nunes said.

We need leadership like this in the House.

The House of Representatives has been without a Speaker for more than two weeks after Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker earlier this month in a 216-210 vote. 8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

Following three unsuccessful votes last week to elect Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as Speaker, RINO lawmakers voted in a secret ballot at 1 PM to decide whether Jordan should remain the party’s nominee for Speaker. By a wide margin of 122-86, Jim Jordan was removed as the GOP nominee for Speaker.

This was a betrayal of the Republican voters. Of course, we will never know who betrayed the GOP base because these members were too scared to vote in public.

View the 25 RINOs who publicly opposed Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House here.

Nine GOP lawmakers are now running for House Speaker after the RINOs revolted against Jim Jordan.

Kash Patel shared a photo earlier of Nunes discussing “day 19 of Congress without a Speaker of the House” with Maria Bartiromo on Fox and asked his followers on Truth Social how “Speaker Nunes” sounds to them:

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Speaker’s election.