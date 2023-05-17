Devin Nunes Tells OANN People Involved in the Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax Should Be Put on Trial (VIDEO)

Former congressman and Chief Executive Officer of the Trump Media & Technology Group, Devin Nunes, joined Real America with Dan Ball on OAN to discuss the damning report by Special Counsel John Durham.

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Durham wrote in a 300-plus page report sent to Congress, adding their investigation of Trump’s campaign was based on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence.”

The FBI immediately issued a weak response in which it admits fault in the Durham report and claims that “dozens of corrective actions” have already been implemented as a result of the investigation.

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time,” the agency said in a statement.

The FBI argues that the agency’s error identified in Durham’s investigation might have been avoided if the recommended measures had been implemented sooner.

“Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect,” the agency concluded.

Rep. Devin Nunes discussed potential next steps for Congress in light of the Durham report.

“If I were still there, what I would be advocating for is that… Durham did really clean this up. We did learn a lot of new information that even I didn’t know there was some new information in there and really kind of nailed it down to the very few people that were involved in this.”

Nunes proposed that all financial documents of people involved in the Trump-Russia hoax should be subpoenaed and brought in for depositions.

“If I’m the Republicans now, and you really want to follow through and you really want to put shine sunlight onto this, you need to subpoena all of their bank records, all of these people, because a lot of them, we don’t know where they’re getting paid now. Also, then you need to bring them in for depositions because the only thing you have now is to expose these people publicly,” he said.

“There’s very few players involved in this. A lot of them have not faced the fire of the Congress – or a public trial – and that I think is what the Congress needs to do. They need to put these people on trial.”

WATCH: