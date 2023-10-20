BREAKING: Jim Jordan Loses Again! – Here are the 25 RINOS Who Betrayed the Conservative Movement and Shot Down Jordan’s Speakership Bid

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the House voted today for third time to select a new Speaker.
Conservative favorite Jim Jordan had to flip at least 18 of the RINOS who were opposing him in order to prevail.
He needed 214 votes overall to win Speaker.
He did not succeed. In fact, he lost even more votes from last time.:
BREAKING: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan loses 3rd vote for House Speaker
One supporter of Jordan’s, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), decided that his trip to Israel could not wait and ditched Jordan at a moment of need.
One Jordan supporter will be absent today:
Rep. Derrick Van Orden leaves D.C. for fact-finding mission in Israel as House remains paralyzed via @journalsentinel https://t.co/yyWSW13xPy
Here are the 25 RINOS who betrayed We the People and opposed Jordan. There were three new opponents, Brian Fitzpatrick, Marc Molinaro, and Tom Kean.
States and congressional districts the RINOs represent are in parentheses:
1. Don Bacon (NE-2nd): Patrick McHenry
2. Vern Buchanan (FL-16th): Byron Donalds
3. Ken Buck (CO-4th): Tom Emmer
4. Lori Chavez-Deremer (OR-5th): McHenry
5. Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26th): Scalise
6. Anthony D’Esposito- (NY-4th): Lee Zeldin
7. Jake Ellzey (TX-6th) Mike Garcia
8. Drew Ferguson (GA-3rd): Scalise
9. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1st): McHenry
10. Andrew Garbarino (NY 2nd): Lee Zeldin
11. Carlos Gimenez (FL-28th): McCarthy
12. Tony Gonzales (TX-23rd): Scalise
13. Kay Granger (TX-12th): Scalise
14. John James (MI-10th): Scalise
15. Tom Kean (NJ-7th): McCarthy
16. Jen Kiggans (VA-2nd): McHenry
17. Nick LaLota (NY-1st): Zeldin
18. Mike Kelly (PA-16th): Scalise
19. Mike Lawler (NY-17th): McHenry
20. Marinette Miller-Meeks (IA-2nd): McHenry
21. Marc Molinaro (NY-19th): Zeldin
22. John Rutherford (FL-5th): Scalise
23. Mike Simpson (ID-2nd): Scalise
24. Pete Stauber (MN-8th): Bruce Westerman
25. Steve Womack (AR-3rd): Scalise
The House is now in recess. Jake Sherman reports House GOP members will be voting in a closed meeting at 1 PM regarding whether Jordan should remain the party’s nominee for Speaker.
1 P.M. — Several House Republicans tell us that they will vote in the closed meeting as to whether Jordan should remain the party’s nominee for speaker
