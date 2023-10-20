BREAKING: Jim Jordan Loses Again! – Here are the 25 RINOS Who Betrayed the Conservative Movement and Shot Down Jordan’s Speakership Bid

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the House voted today for third time to select a new Speaker.

Conservative favorite Jim Jordan had to flip at least 18 of the RINOS who were opposing him in order to prevail.

He needed 214 votes overall to win Speaker.

He did not succeed. In fact, he lost even more votes from last time.:

BREAKING: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan loses 3rd vote for House Speaker — BNO News (@BNONews) October 20, 2023

One supporter of Jordan’s, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), decided that his trip to Israel could not wait and ditched Jordan at a moment of need.

One Jordan supporter will be absent today: Rep. Derrick Van Orden leaves D.C. for fact-finding mission in Israel as House remains paralyzed via @journalsentinel https://t.co/yyWSW13xPy — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 20, 2023

Here are the 25 RINOS who betrayed We the People and opposed Jordan. There were three new opponents, Brian Fitzpatrick, Marc Molinaro, and Tom Kean.

States and congressional districts the RINOs represent are in parentheses:

1. Don Bacon (NE-2nd): Patrick McHenry

2. Vern Buchanan (FL-16th): Byron Donalds

3. Ken Buck (CO-4th): Tom Emmer

4. Lori Chavez-Deremer (OR-5th): McHenry

5. Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26th): Scalise

6. Anthony D’Esposito- (NY-4th): Lee Zeldin

7. Jake Ellzey (TX-6th) Mike Garcia

8. Drew Ferguson (GA-3rd): Scalise

9. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1st): McHenry

10. Andrew Garbarino (NY 2nd): Lee Zeldin

11. Carlos Gimenez (FL-28th): McCarthy

12. Tony Gonzales (TX-23rd): Scalise

13. Kay Granger (TX-12th): Scalise

14. John James (MI-10th): Scalise

15. Tom Kean (NJ-7th): McCarthy

16. Jen Kiggans (VA-2nd): McHenry

17. Nick LaLota (NY-1st): Zeldin

18. Mike Kelly (PA-16th): Scalise

19. Mike Lawler (NY-17th): McHenry

20. Marinette Miller-Meeks (IA-2nd): McHenry

21. Marc Molinaro (NY-19th): Zeldin

22. John Rutherford (FL-5th): Scalise

23. Mike Simpson (ID-2nd): Scalise

24. Pete Stauber (MN-8th): Bruce Westerman

25. Steve Womack (AR-3rd): Scalise

The House is now in recess. Jake Sherman reports House GOP members will be voting in a closed meeting at 1 PM regarding whether Jordan should remain the party’s nominee for Speaker.