Another GOP Rep. Jumps Into Speaker Race! – Here Are the Nine GOP Candidates Now Running For Speaker

Nine GOP lawmakers are now running for House Speaker after the RINOs revolted against Jim Jordan.

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) jumped into the race on Sunday.

The nine GOP Reps running for Speaker: House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Republican Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson, RSC Chair Kevin Hern (Okla.), Reps. Byron Donalds (Fla.), Austin Scott (Ga.), Jack Bergman (Mich.), Pete Sessions (Texas), Gary Palmer (Ala.) and Dan Meuser (Pa.)

Kevin McCarthy endorsed Tom Emmer (MN) for House Speaker Friday afternoon after RINOs revolted against Jim Jordan.

25 RINOs voted against Jim Jordan on Friday in the third ballot for House Speaker.

The House of Representatives has been without a Speaker for more than 2 weeks after Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker earlier this month in a 216-210 vote. 8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

Jim Jordan failed to secure the 217 votes to win the gavel on the first ballot on Tuesday. Twenty GOP representatives voted against Jim Jordan.

Round two of the floor vote for House Speaker took place Wednesday morning and Chairman Jordan fell short again. This time, 22 Republicans voted against Jordan.

On Friday, the Republicans voted 112-86 in a secret ballot to oust Jim Jordan.

Former Speaker McCarthy came forward Friday evening and endorsed Minnesota RINO Tom Emmer for speaker.

“He is the right person for the job. He can unite the conference. He understands the dynamics of the conference. He also understands what it takes to win and keep a majority,” McCarthy said.

The Minnesota RINO was formerly a paid spokesman for the George Soros-funded organization The National Popular Vote initiative.

President Trump told close allies that he will not support House Whip Tom Emmer’s bid for Speaker of the House.