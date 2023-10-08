EXCLUSIVE: Abe Hamadeh Announces Endorsement of Kari Lake for Senate in Interview With The Gateway Pundit (VIDEO)

Abe Hamadeh broke the news while speaking to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson on Thursday that he endorses his colleague, Arizona Republican Kari Lake, for US Senate in 2024.

This is the first endorsement that we know of for Kari Lake’s soon-to-be-announced campaign!

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Kari Lake recently filed paperwork to run for US Senate in 2024 and is hosting a massive rally where she is expected to make the announcement next Tuesday.

Lake is already on a warpath to stop the Democrats and their globalist open borders agenda that is destroying Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on newly viral video footage of Kari Lake having an explosive confrontation with 2024 US Senate opponent, Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Lake cornered him on the wide-open southern border that the Democrats will not vote to secure and slammed him for leaving Arizonans to die from fentanyl poisoning or other results of illegal immigration. Watch Lake mop the floor with her Democratic opponent here:

Like Kari, Abe Hamdeh is still fighting against the rigged election in Arizona, where 60% of voting machines failed on election day, and Abe Hamadeh “lost” by just 280 votes!

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Arizona Court of Appeals recently denied requests for an expedited briefing schedule in Abe Hamadeh’s lawsuit to overturn the stolen 2022 election. This comes after numerous legal hurdles, withholding of evidence by the government, and a possibly corrupt or just wildly incompetent Judge. Hamadeh, fighting a tumultuous battle over an election margin of just 280 votes, would probably win the 2022 superlative for “Most Screwed” by former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the corrupt election officials in Maricopa County.

“The only three people that are fighting for elections as hard as we are is President Donald Trump, Kari Lake, and myself,” said Hamadeh after announcing his endorsement for Kari Lake. Abe added, ” I couldn’t have done this without her in many ways.”

Hamadeh also told The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson that Lake’s interests “lie with the people and the Constitution and the laws of our country,” something he says “we need more of.”

Watch below: