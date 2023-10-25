EPIC: “Are You Paid Off by The Cartel? How Afraid Are You of Kari Lake?” – Ben Bergquam Confronts Congressman and US Senate Candidate Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Slams Him for Answering “Fake Phone” (VIDEO)

Real America’s Voice investigative reporter Ben Bergquam on Wednesday ran into Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) in Washington, DC, and hammered him with questions on the wide-open southern border.

Gallego is running for US Senate in 2024, where he will likely face off in a three-way against Trump ally Kari Lake and incumbent “former” Democrat Kyrsten Sinema (I). Lake already holds an early lead in a hypothetical three-way general election.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Kari Lake confronted radical-left, open-borders Marxist Ruben Gallego at the airport after he invited her to talk about his bad legislation. Watch the hilarious and embarrassing encounter here. Lake recently discussed this incident and her US Senate bid in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit after officially announcing her candidacy for Senate:

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Ben Bergquam’s courageous documentation of the invasion and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Bergquam was recently reporting on the illegal aliens hiking through the Darien Gap en route to the United States, where he encountered the body of a dead pregnant woman who the Democrats invited to come to America and vote for them. Earlier this month, Bergquam was also in Yuma, Arizona, exposing the large portions of the border wide open for illegal aliens to cross.

If anybody has seen the death and destruction caused by Democrats and their wide-open border, it’s Ben Bergquam.

Bergquam tweeted video of his exchange with Gallego, commenting, “Every open borders democrat needs to be asked this question ‘Are you paid off by the cartels, or are you selling out America for free?’”

Watch below via Ben Bergquam on Twitter:

Bergquam: Congressman Gallego, nice fake phone. Are you paid off by the cartel or are you selling out America for free? How afraid are you of Kari Lake? Sir, are you paid off by the cartels? How much are they paying you sir? How many terrorists is okay to come through that southern border that you’re allowing? Oh, the fake phone, that’s the best (laughs). The fake phone calls! These guys are such scumbags. Kari Lake is going to crush him. She’s going to crush him. What a scumbag. what a scumbag.