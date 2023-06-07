Ben Bergquam Reports From the Darien Gap in Panama – This is What Biden Has Invited (VIDEO)

When asked if any organization, like the United Nations, warned the migrants of the true dangers of the journey, a group told Ben, “No. Nobody told us that. And ultimately the guides cheated on us and they lied to us…they told us we were going to be safe. And we were not. So they are the same ones …they rob us and they took everything from us.”

Others shared stories of murder, mutilation and rape.

Biden’s complete failure has led to a tragic humanitarian crisis that does not seem to bother Democrats in the least.

All along the journey, garbage and debris litters the ground….where are the environmentalists?

Watch the excellent episode below: