Carnage! Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry Orders Former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to Vacate His Capitol Hideaway Office

Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry ordered former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to vacate his Capitol hideaway office on Wednesday after McCarthy was dethroned.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on Tuesday in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

Patrick McHenry wasted no time after he slammed down the gavel.

The Rep. Patrick McHenry gavel slam …. pic.twitter.com/TV1VGbkT7Y — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 3, 2023

Patrick McHenry also ordered Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday.

“A spokeswoman for Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told The Post that the former House majority leader had also been asked to vacate his Capitol hideaway office on Wednesday,” The New York Post reported.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC) was appointed as Acting Speaker after McCarthy was ousted.

McCarthy chose McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore earlier this year and he now has all the powers of a House Speaker.



Pelosi lashed out at McHenry and said his ruthless move to evict her from her hideaway office is “a sharp departure from tradition.”

“Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time,” she said.