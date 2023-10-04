BREAKING: Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry Orders Pelosi to Vacate Her Capitol Hideaway Office by Wednesday – PELOSI FREAKS!

As his first act as Acting Speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry ordered Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday.
Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC) was appointed as Acting Speaker after McCarthy was ousted.
McCarthy chose McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore earlier this year and he now has all the powers of a House Speaker.
McHenry ordered former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office pronto!
Pelosi lashed out at McHenry and said his ruthless move to evict her from her hideaway office is “a sharp departure from tradition.”
The best part about this ruthless move by McHenry is that Pelosi isn’t even in Washington DC right now. She is in California attending the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s funeral.
“Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time,” she said.
Politico reported:
As one of his first acts as the acting speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry ordered former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday, according to an email sent to her office viewed by POLITICO.
“Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed,” wrote a top aide on the Republican-controlled House Administration Committee. The room was being reassigned by the acting speaker “for speaker office use,” the email said.
McHenry, a close McCarthy ally, was first on his list to become acting speaker after the Californian was booted in a Tuesday afternoon vote.
Only a select few House lawmakers get hideaway offices in the Capitol, compared to their commonplace presence in the Senate.
