BREAKING: Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry Orders Pelosi to Vacate Her Capitol Hideaway Office by Wednesday – PELOSI FREAKS!

As his first act as Acting Speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry ordered Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC) was appointed as Acting Speaker after McCarthy was ousted.

McCarthy chose McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore earlier this year and he now has all the powers of a House Speaker.



Patrick McHenry

McHenry ordered former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office pronto!

Pelosi lashed out at McHenry and said his ruthless move to evict her from her hideaway office is “a sharp departure from tradition.”

The best part about this ruthless move by McHenry is that Pelosi isn’t even in Washington DC right now. She is in California attending the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s funeral.

“Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time,” she said.

Politico reported: