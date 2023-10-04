Patrick McHenry Appointed as Acting Speaker After McCarthy Ousted

Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC) was appointed as Acting Speaker after McCarthy was ousted.

McCarthy chose McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore earlier this year.

AP reported:

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina appointed speaker pro tempore of the House after Kevin McCarthy’s stunning ouster.

First elected at the age of 29 in 2004, McHenry, a Republican, has served 10 terms in Congress. He is originally from Gastonia but now lives in Denver, North Carolina. He represents the state’s 10th District, northwest of Charlotte and includes Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Rutherford counties.

Patrick McHenry slammed the gavel down after McCarthy got ousted.

WATCH:

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on Tuesday in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

McCarthy is now the “shortest serving speaker since 1876.” According to The Guardian, McCarthy is also “the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history.”

McCarthy ignored reporters as he walked back to his office.

“Congressman, will you resign? Will you resign? A reporter asked McCarthy as he quietly walked to his office.

WATCH:

