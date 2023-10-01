Biden Emerges After Hiding All Weekend, Loses Battle with Teleprompter, Freezes For 10 Seconds (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday emerged from hiding to deliver brief remarks on the stopgap bill passed by Congress.

The House of Representatives on Saturday evening passed a last-minute bill to keep the government funded for an additional 45 days, narrowly averting a government shutdown.

Of course, the Democrats were up to their old tricks before the bill passed. Democrats tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home before a deal for a stopgap bill was reached.

New York Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Building to shut down Congress.

Afterward, with a 335-91 vote, the House approved a 45-day temporary funding measure that excludes border security and $6 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The bill includes provisions for disaster relief funds that likely swayed some Democrats to vote in favor.

In a 88-9 vote the Senate passed a stopgap measure that will temporarily prevent a government shut down for 45 days.

The vote concluded with just three hours to spare before the fiscal year ended.

As usual, Biden’s focus was on Ukraine. He immediately warned Congress that Ukraine needs more money.

“We cannot under any circumstances allow American for Ukraine to be interrupted,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room on Sunday.

“We have time, not much time and there’s an overwhelming sense of urgency,” Biden said. “We’re going to get it done.”

Biden also attacked “mega Republicans” when asked if he was concerned about America’s reputation.

“Are you concerned about America’s reputation on the world stage?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.

“Based on the mega Republicans are for, yes. Based on what my administration’s doing, no,” Biden said.

After losing a battle with his teleprompter Biden froze for about 10 seconds.

“I hope this experience for the speaker has been one of a personal revelation. I’m not being facetious,” Biden said breathing heavily. “I, uh, um, anyway.”

WATCH: