Senate Votes 88-9 to Avert Shutdown, Only 9 Republican Senators Vote Against Stop-Gap Spending Bill that Funds All of Democrat Policies to Destroy America

In a 88-9 vote the Senate passed a stopgap measure that will temporarily prevent a government shut down for 45 days.

The vote concluded with just three hours to spare before the fiscal year ends.

The short term spending bill also known as continue resolution was passed by the House earlier in the evening in a 335-91 vote.

Here are the nine Republican Senators who voted against the measure:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn)

Sen. Mike Braun (Ind)

Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas)

Sen. Bill Hagerty (Tenn)

Sen. Mike Lee (Utah)

Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan)

Sen. Rand Paul (Ky)

Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (Mo)

Per The New York Times:

Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown on Saturday with just hours to spare as the House, in a stunning turnabout, approved a stopgap plan to keep the federal government open into mid-November and the Senate then cleared it and sent it to the White House. The Senate voted 88-9 to approve the measure, which President Biden was expected to sign.

LOOK:

Only 9 Republican Senators Voted Against Stopgap Spending Measure pic.twitter.com/DMxqR22qot — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) October 1, 2023

The continue resolution will now head towards Biden’s desk where he has already declared he will sign in favor of it.