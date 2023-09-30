BREAKING: US Government Shut Down Averted – House Passes 45-Day Stopgap Resolution that Does Not Fund Ukraine (VIDEO)

The House of Representatives passed a last-minute bill to keep the government funded for an additional 45 days, narrowly averting a government shutdown that would have commenced at 12:01 a.m. The bill, spearheaded by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

With a 335-91 vote, the House approved a 45-day temporary funding measure that excludes border security and $6 billion funding for Ukraine.

The bill includes provisions for disaster relief funds that likely swayed some Democrats to vote in favor.

90 GOP NOs and 1 Dem NO

WATCH:

Socialist AOC celebrated the passing of the resolution, calling it a “win-win.”

“Here’s what went down: we just won a clean 45 day gov extension, stripped GOP’s earlier 30% cuts to Social Security admin etc, staved off last minute anti-immigrant hijinks, and averted shutdown (for now). People will get paychecks and MTG threw a tantrum on the way out. Win-win,” AOC wrote.

Hakeem Jeffries also celebrated the passing of the bill, stating, “MAGA Republicans have surrendered. All extreme right-wing policies have been removed from the House spending bill. The American people have won.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) blasted Kevin McCarthy for pushing through a continuing resolution that upholds the spending levels and policies set by the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer.

“Instead of siding with his own party today, Kevin McCarthy sided with 209 Democrats to push through a continuing resolution that maintains the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer spending levels and policies. He allowed the DC Uniparty to win again. Should he remain Speaker of the House?”

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) wrote, “Every single Democrat in the House, except for one, voted for Kevin McCarthy’s ploy to continue Nancy Pelosi’s budget and Joe Biden’s policies. Are we sure Hakeem Jeffries is not the Speaker?”

“The McCarthy-Jeffries “clean” CR just passed with more Democrat votes than Republican votes. Tells you everything you need to know,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA)

Rep. Bob Good wrote, “Kevin McCarthy put a CR on the Floor that got 209 Democrat votes, since it kept in place the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer policies that are destroying the country and the spending levels that are bankrupting us. Sadly, it also got 126 Republican votes. Uni-Party rule.”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

