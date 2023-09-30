SHOCK: Democrats Try to Adjourn House of Representatives and Go Home Hours Before Government Shutdown (VIDEO)

The US government is hours away from a shutdown and the Democrats on Saturday tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home before a deal for a stopgap bill was reached.

House Republicans on Friday failed to pass a 30-day stopgap funding bill as a government shutdown looms.

Speaker McCarthy’s bill would have funded the government until October 31.

Lawmakers are up against a September 30th midnight (Oct.1 at 12:01 am) deadline.

Congressman Matt Gaetz was one of the leading Republicans who voted against McCarthy’s short-term bill.

“Last night, House Republicans agreed that we wouldn’t fund DHS unless e-verify was passed because we’d have to take a vote on HR 2,” Gaetz said on Friday morning. “Today, 11 hours later, the Continuing Resolution being considered strips mandatory e-verify and worsens our position on the border.”

“I’m voting NO!” he said on Friday.

VIDEO:

Last night, House Republicans agreed that we wouldn't fund DHS unless e-verify was passed because we’d have to take a vote on HR 2. Today, 11 hours later, the Continuing Resolution being considered strips mandatory e-verify and worsens our position on the border. I’m voting… pic.twitter.com/FjrQnYmcLI — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 29, 2023

Lawmakers returned to Congress on Saturday to try to come to an agreement on the stopgap funding bill.

Democrats tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home hours before the government shutdown.

The motion was denied.

WATCH:

SHOCK: Hours before a government shutdown, Democrats moved to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home — This was denied pic.twitter.com/1y16PgGlDF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2023

A recent CNN poll has revealed that the majority of Americans place the blame for the current government shutdown on Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats. This marks a significant departure from previous shutdowns, where the public largely blamed Republicans.

According to the CNN poll, when asked who they would mainly blame for a government shutdown, 39% of respondents pointed the finger at Joe Biden or the Democrats in Congress. In contrast, only 33% blamed the GOP in Congress, and 22% said both parties were equally responsible.

CNN reporter commented, “I think this one was a bit of a surprise to me given, I think, what the conventional wisdom is.”

DEVELOPING…