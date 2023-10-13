13 Far-Left Congressional Democrats Led by Black Lives Matter Activist Cori Bush Put Forth Sick Resolution Demanding Israel Stop Fighting Back Against Hamas Terrorists

A baker’s dozen radical leftists in Congress led by Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) put forth a sick resolution Monday demanding Israel cease its military response against the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas.

Bush, an activist for the Marxist Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist, sponsored the resolution demanding Israel stop fighting back against the terrorists seeking to wipe it off the face of the Earth. As reported by KSDK, Bush previously demanded an end to all Israel military aid after Hamas launched their terror attack on October 7.

Bush’s resolution has been co-sponsored by the following 12 Democrats: Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Nydia Velázquez of New York, André Carson of Indiana, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania and Delia C. Ramirez, Jesús “Chuy” García and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois. A true Hall of Shame.

The two-page resolution calls for the “immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine” while refusing to condemn Hamas for their barbaric war crimes. It goes on to claim that “hundreds of thousands of lives are at imminent risk if a cease-fire is not achieved and humanitarian aid is not delivered without delay.”

The resolution concludes by demanding the following actions:

1. The Biden regime to immediately call for and facilitate deescalation and a cease-fire to urgently end the current violence.

2. The Biden regime to promptly send and facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Bush explained her ill-founded reasoning behind this awful resolution in a press release on her website:

I am grieving for every Palestinian, Israeli, and American life lost to this violence, and my heart breaks for all those who will be forever traumatized because of it. War and retaliatory violence doesn’t achieve accountability or justice; it only leads to more death and human suffering. The United States bears a unique responsibility to exhaust every diplomatic tool at our disposal to prevent mass atrocities and save lives. We can’t bomb our way to peace, equality, and freedom. With thousands of lives lost and millions more at stake, we need a ceasefire now.

Omar posted a statement on Bush’s website blasting Israel for conducting a “humanitarian catastrophe” while giving Hamas a complete pass.

We are watching an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Over a million people have now been displaced from their homes, nearly 3,000 have been killed—1,000 of them children. Human rights groups have put forward credible reports of white phosphorous being used in civilian areas—a war crime. Electricity remains cut off, with many hospitals on the brink of collapse today.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hamas terrorists launched a major surprise attack on Israel. The Islamist group fired over 5,000 missiles inside Israel, crossed into southern Israel, captured innocent citizens and Israeli soldiers as prisoners, and launched numerous attacks across southern Israel.

Hamas has committed multiple horrific atrocities, including gunning down peaceful Israelis at a dance party, raping and abducting young Israeli women, and beheading Israeli soldiers. Hamas has even chopped off the heads of babies and slaughtered families while they slept.

Sadly, these Marxists view Israel as an equal or worse evil, and they do not want the Jewish state to fight for its survival.