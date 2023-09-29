SHOCKING: Corrupt Judge STRIPS Trump of Business Licenses in NY | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

“President Trump on Tuesday responded to a New York judge’s decision to rescind his business licenses as punishment in Letitia James’ civil lawsuit.”

“Joe Biden on Tuesday nearly tripped as he exited Air Force One after he landed in Wayne County, Michigan. He almost fell down the stairs shortly after a new report revealed there is a secret mission to prevent Joe Biden from falling down.”

“On Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release new documents from IRS whistleblower testimony confirming that Hunter Biden sold access to his father Joe Biden via the “family brand.””

“In the last few days, the Russians have continued depleting the Ukrainian infrastructure in ways that will turn the winter into a bitter experience, and also disrupting logistics in the troop and equipment accumulations of the rear.”

“Elon Musk on Tuesday posted a video on X, trolling deniers of vaccine injuries and ineffectiveness and the groups involved in forcing the jab on people around the world.”

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.