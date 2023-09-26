There is but one front in which the Ukrainian counteroffensive is being very successful: in the mainstream media.

There, the complete failure of the counteroffensive is but a minor inconvenience as they chronicle every minor skirmish as a triumph for Kiev, and every successful missile attack as ‘the beginning of the end’ for Moscow.

The reality is that there is a war of positional battles going on, a situation in which the Russian war of attrition will always be victorious, as they have more guns, tanks, ammo, manpower.

In the last few days, the Russians have continued depleting the Ukrainian infrastructure in ways that will turn the inter into a bitter experience, and also disrupting logistics in the troop and equipment accumulations of the rear.

While the Russian pressure is on at the northern front near Kupyansk, now there is also the expectation that things may begin to move in the south on Kherson Oblast, at the Dnieper river delta, and maybe even east towards Odessa.

On Monday (25), the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a cruise missile struck a joint weapons and ammunition warehouse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kiselevka area of ​​the Kherson region.

Watch the MASSIVE explosion of the depot:

Sputnik reported:

“The Russian forces launched a cruise missile strike at the joint ammunition depot of the Ukrainian troops destroying more than 3,000 tons of ammo, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday.

Russia carried out a precision strike at the Ukrainian ammunition depot near the village of Kiselevka, Kherson region, the ministry reported.

‘As a result of the strike and subsequent detonation, 12 hangars were destroyed, in which more than 3,000 tonnes of ammunition of various calibers were stored’, the ministry said.”

The burning debris field was visible to extend for miles around. As a result of the strike and subsequent detonations, 12 hangars were destroyed, in which the more than 3 thousand tons of ammunition of various calibers were stored.

“Such strikes have now become more frequent because the focus is now being placed on weakening UAF ability to conduct intense warfare.” Boris Rozhin, a military expert with the Center for Military-Political Journalism.

Meanwhile, the attacks on Air fields have intensified, but you would never know that by reading the MSM.

Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed a MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force at the Kulbakino airfield in Nikolayev Oblast.

Whenever Russian long-range missile strikes are prepared, the Kiev performs a timely withdrawal of aircraft from the targets, an alternative solution was found to destroy enemy aircraft.

The Ukrainian Forces are now faced with a deadly problem caused by Russian drones.

The previous destruction of the Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter at the Dolgintsevo base near Kryvoi Rog could be the first demonstration for the updated Lancet drone with a range of action of 70 kilometers.