Smoking Gun: House Republicans Release Jim Biden’s Text Message to Hunter a Few Months Before Joe Biden Announces He Is Running For President

“Plausible deniability.”

On Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release new documents from IRS whistleblower testimony confirming that Hunter Biden sold access to his father Joe Biden via the “family brand.”

The explosive documents revealed Hunter Biden was selling the ‘Biden family brand’ in 23 countries.

“The Biden Family foreign influence peddling operation suggests an effort to sway US policy decisions,” House Ways and Means chairman Jason Smith said.

The Committee released a June 6, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a business associate that he was not willing to “sign over my family’s brand,” or give the individual “the keys to my family’s only asset.”

Chairman Smith added, “That asset could only be one person: Joe Biden.”

Among the documents released was a text message from Jim Biden to Hunter Biden talking about working with Joe Biden.

“This can work, you need a safe harbor. I can work with you (sic) father alone !! We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work,” Jim Biden said in a text to Hunter Biden.

NEW: A few months before Joe Biden announces he is running for President, Jim Biden texts Hunter about working with Joe. “We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work.” pic.twitter.com/Db3FUTWi2a — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 27, 2023

House Oversight Chairman James Comer recently identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

Jim (James) Biden was one of them.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

Recall that Biden family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski came forward with damning information about Jim Biden and Joe Biden.

Tony Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the US Navy, was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski came forward in October 2020 after he was implicated in emails released from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell. He touched on several key points in his damning memo and impromptu press conference in late October 2020 shortly before the final presidential debate:

He confirmed “the Big Guy” AKA “the chairman” referred to in Hunter’s emails is indeed Joe Biden

He met with Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in May of 2017 to discuss Hunter’s business deals in China

Mr. Bobulinski said he received an email concerning allocation of equity, which says 10% held by “H” for “the Big guy” in that email there’s no question that “H” stands for Hunter, and “big guy” for his father Joe Biden and Jim for Jim Biden

Bobulinski confirmed that he was warned by his business partner never to mention Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s shady business dealings over email or text (only face to face) because the Bidens (Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden) were paranoid people would find out.

Bobulinski said Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas grift and influence peddling scheme

He confirmed the Bidens went behind his back and got paid millions by the Chinese in side deals outside of their contract

During the interview Bobulinski stated that he asked Jim Biden, VP Joe Biden’s brother, if they were concerned about getting caught for their illegal activities by the government. Jim Biden said no because they had “plausible deniability”:

WATCH: