WATCH: “Have You Heard Dis Information?” – Elon Musk Posts Hilarious Video Exposing Big Pharma and Dr Fauci’s Lies About Vaccine Efficacy and Safety

Elon Musk on Tuesday posted a video on X, trolling deniers of vaccine injuries and ineffectiveness and the groups involved in forcing the jab on people around the world.

This is not the first time Must has been critical of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines or the state-run media, including Twitter, that colluded with government officials to censor the truth about them.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Musk previously admitted on Twitter that he felt like he was dying after taking the second experimental mRNA vaccine. More recently, he suggested Lebron James’ son, Bronny James, may have had a heart attack linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Musk posted the following video, exposing the gradual decline of vaccine efficacy, calls for boosters, later reports of vaccine-related injuries and serious health issues, and finally, the billions of dollars in profits reported by big pharma companies, in media reports on his X platform, asking, “Have you heard dis information?”

Watch below:

Have you heard dis information?

pic.twitter.com/sHljBLYNfq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

Desperate believers in “the science” attempted to fact check Musk in the community notes, which are not currently shown on X. Some tried to claim that mutations in the virus diminish the efficacy of the jab, but it still provides “protection against serious illness or death.”

Original post from Wall Street Silver: