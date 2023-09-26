BREAKING: Biden Almost Falls Down Air Force One Stairs Shortly After Report Reveals Secret Mission to Prevent Old Joe From Falling! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday nearly tripped as he exited Air Force One after he landed in Wayne County, Michigan.

He almost fell down the stairs shortly after a new report revealed there is a secret mission to prevent Joe Biden from falling down.

According to a new report by Axios, White House insiders are secretly working to prevent feeble Joe Biden from falling down.

Biden almost fell down the shorter staircase!

WATCH:

Via Axios:

Biden’s balance difficulties are likely the result of what his physician has diagnosed as “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis.”

  • Biden works out many mornings with physical therapist Drew Contreras, who also worked with former President Obama.
  • Biden’s doctor has recommended exercises for balance, which he called “proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.”
  • What the maneuvers entail is unclear.
  • “I have never heard the term ‘proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.’ It is not a clinical term in standard use,” said Professor James Gordon, associate dean and chair of the Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy at the University of Southern California.

Biden joined striking autoworkers in Detroit on Tuesday. He looked like a doddering old man wandering around confused.

