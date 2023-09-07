JUST IN: “We Will WIN Our Lawsuit to Review The Early Ballot Signatures Later This Month” – Kari Lake Releases Statement on Judge’s Order Declaring Maricopa County’s Election Procedures Unlawful

Kari Lake released a statement yesterday, highlighting a recent court order related to Maricopa County’s fraudulent signature verification and telling Americans she has the “utmost confidence” in her upcoming trial on September 21.

A Yavapai County judge last week rejected Defendants’ Motions to Dismiss the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections’ recent lawsuit to prohibit the Arizona Secretary of State from enforcing illegal election procedures relating to mail-in ballot signature verification. This ruling confirmed that Maricopa County has been conducting elections unlawfully.

The Judge ordered that “the language of the statute is clear and unambiguous,” and the current procedures for verifying mail-in ballot signatures “do not have the force of law.”

This is excellent news, and the order is similar to a recent statement made by a judge in one of Kari Lake’s election-related lawsuits!

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Backstabbing a former Trump Attorney General and Uniparty leader Karl Rove were behind this effort. Is there more to this story?

Lake’s statement centers on Maricopa County’s lawless elections and her own lawsuit to examine the fraudulent 2022 mail-in ballot signatures, which is going to trial on September 21 and 25. This evidence is being withheld by Maricopa County and the Secretary of State because it proves the election was stolen and voting by mail is easily corrupted. Lake’s attorneys are expected to file an appeal against the dismissal of her lawsuit to Remove Katie Hobbs from the Governor’s office and fight it all the way to the US Supreme Court if necessary.

Hobbs stole the midterm election–that she oversaw as Secretary of State–by colluding with big tech to censor her opponents, rigging the machines on election day to fail 60% of voters, and inserting hundreds of thousands of bogus ballots with no chain of custody and unchecked signatures.

Kari Lake released the following statement on Wednesday: