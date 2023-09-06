What a Fraud: Bill Barr Joins Group to Clean Up Elections and Wins Lawsuit in Arizona – Where the Hell Was He in 2020 Election?

Backstabbing former Trump Attorney General turned election integrity grifter Bill Barr is now pretending to care about election integrity in Arizona, where he gave no help during the stolen 2020 election.

Barr is reportedly behind the Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections lawsuit with Arizona Free Enterprise Club to prohibit the Arizona Secretary of State from enforcing illegal election procedures relating to mail-in ballot signature verification. Barr sits on the board of directors for Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections.

BREAKING!🚨 Bill Barr’s RITEUSA issues press release acknowledging illegal Arizona Ballot Signature Verification Process used in 2020 and 2022. RITEUSA announces lawsuit win demanding an end to corrupt processes used in Arizona elections.https://t.co/XqSDqxOFCj pic.twitter.com/Rd2LPqJPuA — True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) September 6, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on a new court order that makes Arizona’s current, fraud-ridden mail-in ballot signature verification protocols illegal. This is a big win, but where the hell did Barr come from now supporting election integrity efforts and still backstabbing President Trump over the stolen 2020 election?

These same illegal procedures were used in the 2020 election. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the current standards for mail-in ballots allowed hundreds of thousands of fake ballots with fraudulent signatures to be counted in Arizona’s 2020 Presidential Election. Too bad former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was also too weak to investigate or prosecute the crimes.

This comes after he failed monumentally by not addressing the many crimes in the 2020 Election; he lied and claimed that “The [2020] election was not stolen. Trump lost it” and lied about his “investigations” finding no evidence of fraud.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Barr’s failure with the 2020 election.

He now trashes President Trump with anti-Trump Fox News host Neil Cavuto, recently saying he thinks the indictments against Trump are “legitimate.”

But now we’re supposed to believe he is an election integrity hero?

Give me a break.