JUST IN: Corrupt Georgia Special Grand Jury Recommended Criminal Charges for 21 MORE Innocent Individuals Including Senator Lindsey Graham and General Michael Flynn

Turns out that far-left Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may be less crazy than the grand jury.

The New York Post obtained a 28-page report Friday revealing that the Gand jury recommended Willis indict 21 more individuals, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and former National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

Other prominent individuals named were former Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as well as Boris Epshteyn, Cleta Michell and L. Lin Wood. The loons on the grand jury wanted them charged “with respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

The other individuals the jury recommended indictments for were the full slate of “alternate electors.”

As Techno Fog notes, this meant all would have faced RICO charges.

The Fulton County Grand Jury went insane – Voting to indict Lindsey Graham, Michael Flynn, David Perdue, and Kelly Loeffler "with respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election" Perdue and Loeffler (and many others) would have faced RICO charges. pic.twitter.com/Zs9Cegn2VH — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 8, 2023

The vote breakdown for Graham’s indictment was 13 yeas, 7 nays and 1 abstention. For Perdue, the vote was 17 yeas and 4 nays. For Loeffler, there were 14 yeas, 6 nays and 1 abstention.

The vote breakdown to indict Flynn, Wood, Mitchell and Epshteyn were whopping 20 to 1 margins.

The breakdowns for the electors where not immediately available.

As the Huffington Post notes, it is unclear why Willis ultimately decided against indicting these five people.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Cristina Laila reported last month that Willis indicted President Trump and 18 other individuals on 41 charges. These included RICO and conspiracy.

The most prominent people indicted on these bogus charges were Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Mike Roman.

Fani Willis criminalized the First Amendment because these folks dared to object to the 2020 election results in Georgia. Moreover, Fulton County authorities sought to humiliate them and Trump by having them pose for mugshots as Laila and Jim Hoft previously revealed.

Now we know there could have been even more victims. Given this revelation, it is hard to see how anyone could feel optimistic about Trump’s chances of exoneration and avoiding prison time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.