BREAKING: Trump Mugshot Released via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

President Trump was booked tonight in Fulton County on speech charges.

Trump arrived in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday evening to turn himself in at the Fulton County, jail.

President Trump will be arraigned on 13 charges related to his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

He was all smiles as he deplaned.

Trump’s arraignment will be broadcast in primetime. He will be processed, booked and will likely have his mugshot taken.

Trump charges.

Trump is 6’3″ and 215 pounds

Authorities released President Trump’s mugshot after he was booked at the Fulton County jail.

According to the local news outlet 11 Alive, Trump’s mugshot will be released tomorrow, Friday, August 25, at 4 p.m. – according to the guidelines and process established over the past few days by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for other defendants.

More from the outlet:

When will former President Donald Trump’s mugshot be released to the public? Here’s what we know.

Barring special circumstances, which are always possible, it would be released tomorrow, Friday August 25, at 4 p.m. – according to the guidelines and process established over the past few days by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for other defendants. The sheriff’s office has noted in emails to news organizations: “Release of booking information to include mugshots will occur daily at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EST) via media advisory.” With Trump arriving at the jail well after 4 p.m. on Thursday night, that would push the expected release of his mugshot to Friday. So far, the sheriff’s office has generally been consistent about following that. Both Wednesday and Thursday, emails went out with multiple mugshots from the co-defendants who turned themselves in that day.