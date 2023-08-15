Fani Willis Gives President Trump Until Next Friday to Turn Himself In (VIDEO)

19 TOTAL PEOPLE INDICTED – TRUMP AND 18 OTHERS INDICTED ON 41 CHARGES!

30 UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATORS

Trump and his allies were indicted.

Trump, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Mike Roman were all charged.

Fani Willis criminalized the First Amendment.

The corrupt, Soros-backed DA held a press conference Monday evening after her garbage indictment against Trump was unsealed.

Willis gave Trump and other defendants until next Friday to voluntarily surrender.

“I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August 2023,” Willis said.

WATCH:

Fani Willis: "I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August, 2023." pic.twitter.com/8By1CION0V — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 15, 2023

Cameras will be allowed in the Fulton County courtroom.

Trump’s arraignment will likely be broadcast on live television.