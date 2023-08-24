LAWFARE: Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Booked at Fulton County Jail – Bond Set at $100,000 – With Mugshot and Bond Conditions

Stalin is smiling.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was booked and processed at the Fulton County jail Thursday afternoon.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The judge set Meadows’ bond at $100,000. Meadows isn’t allowed to speak to any other co-defendant or witness about the case.

Mark Meadows was charged with counts 1 (RICO) and 28 (Solicitation of Violation of Oath Public Officer).

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Meadows was indicted for asking for a phone number over text message.

“On or about the 21st day of November 2020, Mark Randall Meadows sent a text message to United States States Representatives Scott Perry from Pennsylvania and stated, “Can you send me the number for the speaker and the leader of PA Legislature. POTUS wants to chat with them.” This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.” the charging document read.

So now it is a crime to ask for a phone number.

CNBC reported: