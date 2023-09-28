HERE IT IS: WATCH LIVE @ 10 AM ET – House Oversight Republicans Hold Hearing on ‘The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr’

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold its first hearing on the impeachment of Joe Biden this morning at 10 am ET.

Watch the live stream below.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, The House Oversight Committee named three witnesses for the first impeachment hearing on Monday after Kevin McCarthy finally ordered an impeachment inquiry eight months after he was elected Speaker.

“This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a statement.

This evidence made public so far shows massive corruption and criminal activity by the Biden family. But, as evidence continues to be released, we may see more never-before-seen proof of Joe Biden’s crimes.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release new documents from IRS whistleblower testimony confirming that Hunter Biden sold access to his father, Joe Biden, via the “family brand.” House Ways and Means chairman Jason Smith said, “The Biden Family foreign influence peddling operation suggests an effort to sway US policy decisions.” Also, on Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) dropped a bombshell that Hunter Biden had been wired over $250,000 from China in 2019 using Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the address for the two wire transfers.

However, some House Republicans and many Republican voters worry an impeachment inquiry under Kevin McCarthy will go nowhere due to his weak leadership.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Matt Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy for being out of compliance with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role, not holding the Bidens accountable, and advancing Biden’s inflationary spending, among other things. “Here we are, eight months later, and we haven’t even sent the first subpoena to Hunter Biden,” Gaetz said on the House floor before calling McCarthy’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry a “rushed and somewhat rattled performance.”

Rep Eli Crane (R-AZ) told The Gateway Pundit in a recent interview that he agrees with Matt Gaetz and would vote for the resolution to vacate McCarthy’s Speakership if it were brought to the House Floor. Crane said he would “be surprised” if the impeachment inquiry, announced on September 12, goes anywhere under McCarthy. “That’s really frustrating. I’m not proud of that fact. I wish that we had more people here willing to actually fight for the American people and for this country,” said Crane, a Navy SEAL veteran.

Trump Save America Attorney Christina Bobb Bobb also told The Gateway Pundit that she also agrees with Gaetz and there should be a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy. This would show “which members of Congress stand where,” said Bobb. Watch the full exclusive interview.

Weak Republicans are as big a threat to America as Joe Biden and the radical left.

Despite the flawed House Leadership, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and the other strong Republicans on the committee are sure to give a powerful presentation on their investigation into Joe Biden’s treasonous crimes.

Watch live below.

From the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability website: