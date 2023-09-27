“It’s Bananas”: White House Scandal Spox Ian Sams Offers Laughably False Response to Hunter’s Chinese Cash Wired Using Joe Biden’s Delaware Home Address in 2019

On Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) dropped a bombshell that Hunter Biden had been wired over $250,000 from China in 2019 using Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the address for the two wire transfers.

The wires from China came as Joe Biden was a candidate for president and Hunter, according to his memoir, was living with his new wife in California.



White House scandal spokesman Ian Sams posted a statement Wednesday morning that is so laughably false it’s amazing he represents the White House Office of Legal Counsel. Sams blamed the pandemic, which started in China in late 2019 and did not hit the U.S. until early 2020, for Hunter using his father’s address for the 2019 wire transfers from China. (Note: Date typos corrected)

“Imagine them arguing that, if someone stayed at their parents’ house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck, the parents somehow also worked for the employer. It’s bananas. Yet this is what extreme House Republicans have sunken to”

Washington Examiner reporter Sarah Bedford noted Hunter’s memoir has him living in California at the time, “By the time these wires were sent in late summer 2019, Hunter Biden was married and living in California with his new wife, according to his memoir. Not living at his dad’s house.”

By the time these wires were sent in late summer 2019, Hunter Biden was married and living in California with his new wife, according to his memoir.

Statement released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee noting at the end that Joe Biden lied in his debate with President Trump about Hunter not receiving money from China:

CHINA WIRES LIST JOE’S HOME AS BENEFICIARY ADDRESS A few months after Joe Biden announced his candidacy in 2019, information available to the Committee shows Hunter Biden received two wires from China for $250,000 and $10,000, including from Jonathan Li. More alarming, the wires have Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, DE as the beneficiary address. Weeks after those payments were made, Hunter’s lawyer George Mesires said Hunter Biden served with BHR “only as a member of its board of directors,” which was purportedly an “unpaid position.” Here is the breakdown of events. 2009-2017: During his time as Vice President and prior to later payments to Hunter Biden, evidence shows Joe Biden developed a familiar relationship with Jonathan Li. Devon Archer, a Biden business associate, described how Joe Biden met with Jonathan Li for coffee in Beijing, China, had a phone call with him, and wrote college recommendation letters for his children. April 25, 2019: Joe Biden announced his candidacy in the 2020 presidential election. July 26, 2019: Wang Xin wired $10,000 with Joe Biden’s home listed on the wire. August 2, 2019: Jonathan Li wired $250,000 with Joe Biden’s home listed on the wire. October 13, 2019: George Mesires, who served as Hunter Biden’s lawyer, stated, in part, that Hunter Biden served with BHR “only as a member of its board of directors,” which was purportedly an “unpaid position.” October 22, 2020: During a presidential debate, Joe Biden said, “My son has not made money […] in China.” Trending: Trump Responds After Democrat New York Judge Orders His Business Licenses to be Rescinded as Punishment in Letitia James’ Lawsuit It has your address on the wires, sir…

Wednesday morning Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) posted a video clip of Biden lying about money from China in his debate woth President Trump, “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, uh, what are you talking about? China…Nobody else has made money from China.” Biden told this lie shortly after his son was wired $260k from China, with Joe’s Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.”

The House, under McCarthy’s direction, is set to hold it’s initial impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden on Thursday.

UPDATE: Sam’s attacked Comer for a retweet of Laura Ingram, “This is a flat-out lie. Why do reporters keep taking Comer’s spoon-fed claims seriously in any way when he so casually and shamelessly lies like this?”