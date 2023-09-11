EXPOSED: Biden Admin CAUGHT COERCING Proud Boy Leader Enrique Tarrio to Lie About Trump Over J6 | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Weekend Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

Wrongly convicted Proud Boy, Enrique Tarrio, broke the news this weekend that Biden officials asked him to lie about President Trump on Thursday, as reported by Cara Castronuovo of the Acar Pundit.

“They asked me to LIE about President Trump in order to indict him,” Enrique Tarrio exclusively told the Gateway Pundit. “I told them to pound sand, and because I refused to lie about President Trump it cost me twenty-two years of my life.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Vietnam, during which he exhibited his trademark tendency to mumble. Following his address, he departed from the podium prior to the commencement of the Vietnam leader’s speech, a massive sign of disrespect to the foreign leader. Subsequently, he remained motionless in his position like geriatric patient.

Kamala Harris pretends to be normal and is filmed doing a strange dance with her homies. Plus, President Trump gets emotional when talking about the decline of America over the last few years while giving a speech. Lastly, Kansas City Chiefs fans rain down boos after the NFL plays the “Black National Anthem” before the real national anthem per a report by Cullen Linebarger.

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.