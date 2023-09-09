CRINGE: Kamala Harris Dances to Rap Music at 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration (VIDEO)

She is one heartbeat away from the presidency.

Kamala Harris danced and twerked at a backyard barbecue as the world burns.

Joe Biden is overseas making a fool of himself at the G20 Summit and Kamala Harris is partying with rappers. This administration is a joke.

Harris on Saturday hosted a backyard party at the vice president’s residence to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music.

According to pool reports, about 400 people attended the celebration.

“Hip hop is the ultimate American art form,” Harris said. “Born at a back-to-school party in the Bronx, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Oakland, and Atlanta, hip hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people.”

“To be clear, hip-hop culture is America’s culture,” Harris said. “It is music and melody and rhyme. Hip-hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination; of ambition and aspiration; of pride, power, and purpose. Hip-hop is a declaration of identity. It says I love who I am. I represent where I come from, and I know where I’m going.”

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff joined the party: “This is a hip hop household!” he said.

Kamala Harris donned bright pink pants as she danced to Q-Tip’s “Vivrant Thing.”

Meanwhile, Americans are suffering because of high inflation, soaring gas prices and the high cost of groceries.

What a disgrace!

WATCH: